Sokoto Funds: No N13 Billion Left by Bafarawa, Only N254.5 Million Found – Ex-AG Clarifies

By Habibu Harisu

Sokoto, Sept. 19, 2024 (NAN) — Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi, the former Accountant General of Sokoto State, has debunked claims that ex-Governor Attahiru Bafarawa left N13 billion in the state’s coffers upon leaving office in 2007.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Abdullahi clarified that when former Governor Aliyu Wamakko assumed office, only N254.5 million was found in the main state government account, along with N7.3 million in the VAT account. He refuted Bafarawa’s recent claim during the inauguration of his N1 billion foundation.

An investigative committee, led by Alhaji Abdurrahman Namadina, examined all government accounts and found no trace of the alleged N13 billion. Abdullahi emphasized that all accounts from Bafarawa’s administration were scrutinized, with findings submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), further disproving the claim.