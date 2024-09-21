Menu
SEC Nigeria

SEC Woo Government Agencies to List on Nigerian Exchange

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Ginika Okoye

Abuja, Sept. 19, 2024 (NAN) — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is encouraging government agencies and state-owned enterprises to list on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) as part of efforts to democratize operations and promote wealth creation for citizens.

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of SEC, made the announcement during an interview in Abuja on Thursday. He emphasized that listing government enterprises on the NGX would foster inclusiveness, allowing citizens to participate in ownership, which strengthens national industries.

Agama noted that the Commission plans to provide incentives to motivate these enterprises to go public, as inclusivity through shared ownership is essential for national development.

“Through listing, we ensure that everyone has a stake in our industries. This shared ownership is key to building our country together,” Agama stated.

He also highlighted the Commission’s focus on technology-driven inclusivity, particularly to attract younger investors. SEC is pushing for greater use of fintech tools, such as investment apps, and recently backed the launch of an electronic offering platform on the NGX.

“We are encouraging the use of technology to make the capital market more accessible and user-friendly. Our goal is to make investing a pleasant and seamless experience for all investors,” Agama added.

SEC is committed to removing investment bottlenecks and improving access to the capital market to revitalize investor confidence and boost participation.

