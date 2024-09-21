Railway Revenue Hits N1.69 Billion from Passengers in Q2 2024, Up 53.14% – NBS Data

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abuja, Sept. 19, 2024 (NAN) — The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) generated N1.69 billion in passenger revenue during Q2 2024, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This marks a significant 53.14% increase from the N1.10 billion recorded in Q2 2023.

The NBS Rail Transportation Data for Q2 2024, released on Thursday, also highlighted a sharp rise in revenue from goods and cargo, totaling N537.36 million, up 206.68% from N175.22 million in Q2 2023. Additionally, pipeline-related revenue grew to N42.08 million, compared to N12.81 million in the same period last year.

The number of rail passengers surged by 45.38%, reaching 689,263 in Q2 2024, up from 474,117 in Q2 2023. Other receipts amounted to N994.68 million, reflecting a 5.2% increase from Q2 2023’s N18.74 million.