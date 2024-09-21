Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Railway Revenue Hits N1.69 Billion from Passengers in Q2 2024, Up 53.14% – NBS Data

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abuja, Sept. 19, 2024 (NAN) — The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) generated N1.69 billion in passenger revenue during Q2 2024, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This marks a significant 53.14% increase from the N1.10 billion recorded in Q2 2023.

The NBS Rail Transportation Data for Q2 2024, released on Thursday, also highlighted a sharp rise in revenue from goods and cargo, totaling N537.36 million, up 206.68% from N175.22 million in Q2 2023. Additionally, pipeline-related revenue grew to N42.08 million, compared to N12.81 million in the same period last year.

The number of rail passengers surged by 45.38%, reaching 689,263 in Q2 2024, up from 474,117 in Q2 2023. Other receipts amounted to N994.68 million, reflecting a 5.2% increase from Q2 2023’s N18.74 million.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Sokoto Funds: No N13 Billion Left by Bafarawa, Only N254.5 Million Found – Ex-AG Clarifies
Next article
Selloffs in GTCO, FBN Holdings, and Oando Trigger N131bn Loss in Stock Market
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria to Benefit from $30 Billion Initiative Aiming to Electrify 300 Million Africans by 2030

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
An ambitious initiative to provide electricity to 300 million...

Naira Among Worst-Performing Currencies: Economic Struggles Weigh on Nigeria

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Brent Crude Prices Drop: Nigeria Faces Dual Pressure from...

Federal Reserve’s Role in Global Economy Under Scrutiny Amid Economic Slowdown

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
  The Federal Reserve (Fed), the world's largest central bank,...

Nigeria Misses Coupon Payments on Savings Bonds Again, Citing Processing Issues

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Debt Service Payments Hit 2.3 Trillion Naira in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria to Benefit from $30 Billion Initiative Aiming to Electrify 300 Million Africans by 2030

Infrastructure 0
An ambitious initiative to provide electricity to 300 million...

Naira Among Worst-Performing Currencies: Economic Struggles Weigh on Nigeria

Analysis 0
Brent Crude Prices Drop: Nigeria Faces Dual Pressure from...

Federal Reserve’s Role in Global Economy Under Scrutiny Amid Economic Slowdown

Economic growth 0
  The Federal Reserve (Fed), the world's largest central bank,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria to Benefit from $30 Billion Initiative Aiming to Electrify 300...

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0