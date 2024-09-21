Menu
Nwoko Urges Delta Govt. to Boost Power Supply via Okpai Plant

Sen. Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta) is calling for stronger action from the Delta Government to improve electricity supply by leveraging the Okpai Power Plant. Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, he emphasized the need for the state to assert control over its electricity resources to fulfill commitments made by oil companies to host communities.

Nwoko highlighted that enhancing power supply could stimulate local projects and attract investment through supportive policies. He noted that while some states have negotiated with the federal government to manage federal roads, the electricity sector deserves similar attention due to its critical role in local economies.

Recent media reports misrepresented discussions Nwoko had with constituents about the power plant, causing unnecessary political tension. He clarified that these discussions were aimed at fostering partnerships for development and were taken out of context.

The Okpai Power Plant, operational since 2005, has a total capacity of 980MW, with expansions made in 2022. However, Nwoko pointed out that the Ndokwa community, despite hosting this facility, has faced power shortages while supplying energy to the national grid.

He stressed that Ndokwa people have suffered in silence, contributing to the nation’s energy needs while living without adequate power. Nwoko urged the Delta Governor to ensure local communities benefit from the electricity generated and announced potential partnerships with two investors to explore Public-Private Partnerships for power access.

