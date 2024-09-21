NNPC Launches Initiative to Combat Deforestation and Boost Local Communities

Lagos, Nigeria – September 19, 2024 – In a significant step towards environmental sustainability, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P) have partnered with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to launch the ALEC Initiative (Afforestation, Livelihood Enhancement, and Carbon Sequestration). This initiative aims to address deforestation, biodiversity loss, and climate change in 11 communities in Bayelsa State while improving the socio-economic conditions of local residents.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria faces urgent environmental challenges, with 70-80% of its original forests lost to unsustainable practices, according to Global Forest Watch and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The country is also home to 309 threatened species, as listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Projections indicate that without immediate action, Nigeria’s mangrove forests could vanish by 2050, worsening climate change and further endangering biodiversity.

The ALEC Initiative plans to plant 500,000 trees over five years and will focus on rehabilitating critical ecosystems in the host communities of the NNPC Ltd/FIRST E&P joint venture. This initiative not only aims to enhance carbon sequestration but also seeks to restore vital mangrove and tropical forest habitats, fostering sustainable ecosystems for both people and wildlife.

Bala Wunti, Chief Upstream Investment Officer at NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), emphasized the initiative’s alignment with the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and community well-being. “Sustainable business success is tied to the health of the ecosystems we rely on,” he stated.

Mr. Etomi, Executive Director of Corporate Services at FIRST E&P, noted, “The ALEC Project represents a pivotal step towards sustainability, empowering local communities with new economic opportunities while addressing environmental needs.”

Dr. Joseph Onoja, Director General of the NCF, expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its alignment with goals for habitat restoration, climate action, and species conservation. He emphasized that the initiative will enhance the quality of life for residents in the beneficiary communities while safeguarding the environment.

Officially launched this week at the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos, the ALEC Initiative marks the beginning of an ambitious journey toward environmental renewal and community resilience, reinforcing Nigeria’s leadership in combating climate change and promoting sustainable development.