Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Trading Above 8% Yield as of Friday, September 20, 2024

As of Friday, September 20, 2024, Nigeria’s Federal Government Eurobonds saw yields above 8%, with several bonds exhibiting notable gains and declines in yields across various tenors.

The 7.625% Eurobond maturing on November 21, 2025, traded at a price of N99.96, with a yield of 7.7%, reflecting a 0.18 percentage point decline in yield. Meanwhile, the 6.50% Eurobond due November 28, 2027, traded at N93.65 with a yield of 8.8%, a 0.38 percentage point drop from the previous week.

Longer-term Eurobonds, such as the 6.125% Eurobond maturing in September 2028, were priced at N90.27, offering a yield of 9.1%—a 0.45 percentage point decrease. The 8.375% bond set to mature in March 2029 saw its yield fall to 9.3% after trading at N96.81.

The bond maturing in February 2030, with a 7.143% coupon, recorded a yield of 9.4%, trading at N90.79, down 0.39 percentage points in yield. Other bonds like the 8.747% January 2031 Eurobond also saw yields drop to 9.6% with a price of N95.96.

Yields for longer-dated Eurobonds continue to edge higher, with the 7.375% bond due in September 2033 yielding 10%, and the 7.696% February 2038 bond reaching 10.3%. The 9.248% Eurobond maturing in January 2049 saw a price of N90.26, yielding 10.4%, while the longest-dated bond in this series, the 8.25% bond maturing in September 2051, traded at N79.69, with a yield of 10.5%.

Overall, the decline in yields across these bonds indicates continued investor interest despite the high yields, as reflected in the price increases observed across the board.