Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Trading Above 8% Yield as of Friday, September 20, 2024

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

As of Friday, September 20, 2024, Nigeria’s Federal Government Eurobonds saw yields above 8%, with several bonds exhibiting notable gains and declines in yields across various tenors.

The 7.625% Eurobond maturing on November 21, 2025, traded at a price of N99.96, with a yield of 7.7%, reflecting a 0.18 percentage point decline in yield. Meanwhile, the 6.50% Eurobond due November 28, 2027, traded at N93.65 with a yield of 8.8%, a 0.38 percentage point drop from the previous week.

Longer-term Eurobonds, such as the 6.125% Eurobond maturing in September 2028, were priced at N90.27, offering a yield of 9.1%—a 0.45 percentage point decrease. The 8.375% bond set to mature in March 2029 saw its yield fall to 9.3% after trading at N96.81.

The bond maturing in February 2030, with a 7.143% coupon, recorded a yield of 9.4%, trading at N90.79, down 0.39 percentage points in yield. Other bonds like the 8.747% January 2031 Eurobond also saw yields drop to 9.6% with a price of N95.96.

Yields for longer-dated Eurobonds continue to edge higher, with the 7.375% bond due in September 2033 yielding 10%, and the 7.696% February 2038 bond reaching 10.3%. The 9.248% Eurobond maturing in January 2049 saw a price of N90.26, yielding 10.4%, while the longest-dated bond in this series, the 8.25% bond maturing in September 2051, traded at N79.69, with a yield of 10.5%.

Overall, the decline in yields across these bonds indicates continued investor interest despite the high yields, as reflected in the price increases observed across the board.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Stocks Bullish Sentiments Drive 0.81% W/W ASI Gains on Positive Upsides…
Next article
Nigerian Equities See Mixed Performance as Investors Rebalance Portfolios
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Investors Target ACCESSCORP, FIDELITY, and Others for Strong Upside

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Investors are eyeing several stocks with promising potential based...

Nigerian Equities See Mixed Performance as Investors Rebalance Portfolios

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The Nigerian stock market experienced a week of mixed...

Nigerian Stocks Bullish Sentiments Drive 0.81% W/W ASI Gains on Positive Upsides…

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
  The Nigerian equities market maintained its upward trend this...

Core Inflation Edges Up to 27.58% in August Amid Rising Housing and Transport Costs

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
In August 2024, Nigeria's consumer price inflation (CPI) slowed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Investors Target ACCESSCORP, FIDELITY, and Others for Strong Upside

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
Investors are eyeing several stocks with promising potential based...

Nigerian Equities See Mixed Performance as Investors Rebalance Portfolios

Top Stories 0
The Nigerian stock market experienced a week of mixed...

Nigerian Stocks Bullish Sentiments Drive 0.81% W/W ASI Gains on Positive Upsides…

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
  The Nigerian equities market maintained its upward trend this...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Investors Target ACCESSCORP, FIDELITY, and Others for Strong Upside

OyinyeChukwu Paula - 0