Nigerian Stocks Bullish Sentiments Drive 0.81% W/W ASI Gains on Positive Upsides…

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian equities market maintained its upward trend this week, supported by consistent buy sentiment as investors reacted positively to the latest inflation data, which moderated for the second consecutive month to 32.15%. Additionally, quarter-end window dressing contributed to the bullish outlook, pushing the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) up by 0.81% week-on-week, from 97,456.62 points to 98,247.99 points, raising the market’s year-to-date return to 31.39%.

Market capitalization also increased by 0.81%, reaching N56.47 trillion, yielding a weekly investor gain of N454.86 billion. However, despite the positive market performance, market breadth was slightly negative, with 41 gainers and 40 losers. Trading activity declined, with average traded volume down by 28.02% to 1.86 billion units, traded value dropping by 24.92% to N38.44 billion, and total deals decreasing by 20.56% to 40,211 trades for the week.

Sectoral analysis showed resilience, particularly in the Banking, Insurance, and Oil & Gas sectors. The Banking Index led sectoral gains, rising by 1.26% week-on-week, driven by strong investor demand. The Insurance sector followed with a 0.86% increase, while the Oil & Gas sector posted a marginal 0.02% gain. Conversely, the Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods sectors experienced declines of 0.77% and 0.13%, respectively.

At the stock level, CAVERTON (+45.3%), FIDELITYBK (+24.2%), FIDSON (+21.8%), VITAFOAM (+21.5%), and MEYER (+20.9%) were the top gainers for the week, reflecting strong price appreciation. On the other hand, NNFM (-19.0%), MECURE (-18.2%), TANTALIZER (-14.1%), RTBRISCOE (-12.9%), and NIDF (-9.9%) were among the major laggards as investors adjusted their portfolios.

Given the market’s resilience amid positive macro signals, continued bullish sentiment is anticipated in the coming week, driven by portfolio rebalancing and strategic positioning in value stocks. The recent inflation dip and quarter-end activities suggest investor optimism may persist, offering entry opportunities for those seeking fundamentally strong investments. However, investors should remain cautious, as market volatility is still a key factor. Focus on quality stocks with strong growth prospects to effectively navigate potential market fluctuations.