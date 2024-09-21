Nigerian Equities See Mixed Performance as Investors Rebalance Portfolios

The Nigerian stock market experienced a week of mixed results, with some stocks posting impressive gains while others faced notable losses, driven by portfolio rebalancing and shifts in investor sentiment. As of September 20, 2024, the following were the key market movers:

Top Gainers:

CAVERTON surged by 45.3%, closing at N3.69, up from N2.54.

surged by 45.3%, closing at N3.69, up from N2.54. FIDELITYBK rose 24.2%, ending the week at N13.60, compared to N10.95 the previous week.

rose 24.2%, ending the week at N13.60, compared to N10.95 the previous week. FIDSON saw a 21.8% increase, reaching N15.95 from N13.10.

saw a 21.8% increase, reaching N15.95 from N13.10. VITAFOAM gained 21.5%, closing at N22.00, up from N18.10.

gained 21.5%, closing at N22.00, up from N18.10. MEYER rose by 20.9%, reaching N7.05 from N5.83.

rose by 20.9%, reaching N7.05 from N5.83. MCNICHOLS saw a 20.6% rise, closing at N1.70, compared to N1.41.

saw a 20.6% rise, closing at N1.70, compared to N1.41. ACADEMY posted a 20.5% gain, moving from N2.63 to N3.17.

posted a 20.5% gain, moving from N2.63 to N3.17. THOMASWY rose by 16.5%, closing at N1.98 from N1.70.

rose by 16.5%, closing at N1.98 from N1.70. DAARCOMM surged by 15.4%, ending at N1.00 from N0.65.

surged by 15.4%, ending at N1.00 from N0.65. GEREGU climbed 15.0%, reaching N1,150.00 from N1,000.00.

Top Losers:

NNFM led the decliners, dropping by 19.0%, closing at N35.25, down from N43.50.

led the decliners, dropping by 19.0%, closing at N35.25, down from N43.50. MECURE fell 18.2%, ending at N7.65 from N9.35.

fell 18.2%, ending at N7.65 from N9.35. TANTALIZER dropped by 14.1%, closing at N0.61, down from N0.71.

dropped by 14.1%, closing at N0.61, down from N0.71. RTBRISCOE saw a decline of 12.9%, falling to N3.18 from N3.65.

saw a decline of 12.9%, falling to N3.18 from N3.65. NIDF fell 9.9%, closing at N101.60, compared to N112.80.

fell 9.9%, closing at N101.60, compared to N112.80. ABBEYBDS also declined by 9.9%, ending at N2.28 from N2.53.

also declined by 9.9%, ending at N2.28 from N2.53. JOHNHOLT dropped 9.7%, closing at N2.78 from N3.08.

dropped 9.7%, closing at N2.78 from N3.08. SOVRENINS saw a 9.4% drop, ending the week at N0.58 from N0.64.

saw a 9.4% drop, ending the week at N0.58 from N0.64. FLOURMILL fell 7.4%, closing at N50.45 from N54.50.

fell 7.4%, closing at N50.45 from N54.50. OANDO posted a 7.4% decline, dropping to N82.50 from N89.05.

Despite fluctuations across sectors, investor activity in banking, consumer goods, and industrial stocks showed continued market resilience, hinting at future opportunities for strategic positioning.