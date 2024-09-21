Menu
Nigeria to Benefit from $30 Billion Initiative Aiming to Electrify 300 Million Africans by 2030

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

An ambitious initiative to provide electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030 is underway, backed by an initial $30 billion commitment from the World Bank and the African Development Bank. With over 600 million people in Africa lacking access to electricity, the continent has the lowest energy access rate globally, at just over 43%.

In Nigeria, where millions still live without reliable power, this initiative represents a critical step toward overcoming severe energy shortages that hinder productivity and economic growth. Leading climate organizations, including the Rockefeller Foundation and Sustainable Energy for All, have launched a technical assistance facility as part of the Mission 300 initiative, aimed at assessing projects and securing funding to raise $90 billion or more to support electrification efforts.

Countries like Nigeria, along with South Sudan, Burundi, and Chad, have electrification rates below 12%, underscoring the urgent need for action. “We’ve seen stagnation in getting electricity to more Africans over the last 15 years,” said Ashvin Dayal from the Rockefeller Foundation. He emphasized that this challenge is pivotal for the continent’s climate and development trajectory over the next two decades.

The Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) have committed an initial $10 million to support 15 projects across 11 African countries, including Nigeria, focusing on clean energy solutions such as mini-grids. This initiative aims to jump-start electrification plans in sub-Saharan Africa, fostering economic growth and improving living conditions for millions.

