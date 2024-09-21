Nigeria Misses Coupon Payments on Savings Bonds Again, Citing Processing Issues

Debt Service Payments Hit 2.3 Trillion Naira in Q1, Nearly Double Revenue]

Government Denies Systemic Financial Issues Amid Delayed Bond Payments

Nigerian Central Bank Confirms All Due Payments Processed as of September 19

Savings Bonds Introduced in 2017 Now Facing Delays in Coupon Disbursement

Nigerian authorities have missed timely coupon payments on two savings bonds for the second time in two months, attributing the delay to system and processing issues. The first coupon was due on September 12 for two- and three-year bonds issued in June, which raised 4.2 billion naira ($2.56 million).

Patience Oniha, Director-General of the Debt Management Office, acknowledged the delay and noted that efforts to resolve the issues are underway. “I expect an outcome today,” she stated on Friday.

Investors in other savings bonds reported a week’s delay in coupon payments due in August, marking the first hold-up since the bonds were introduced seven years ago. These delays have sparked concerns about the government’s rising debt burden.

Recent fiscal reports indicate that Nigeria’s debt-service payments reached 2.3 trillion naira in the first quarter, nearly double the revenue of 1.4 trillion naira for the same period. However, the government has denied any systemic financial problems causing the delays. An emailed statement from the presidency confirmed that as of September 19, the Central Bank of Nigeria had processed all due payments and that the upcoming payment for September 20 is also on track.

The Debt Management Office sold the notes with coupons set at 17.4% for the two-year bond and 18.4% for the three-year bond, with payments scheduled quarterly on the 12th of September, December, March, and June. The government assured that there are no outstanding payments and emphasized Nigeria’s capacity to meet all financial obligations without default.

Introduced in 2017, these savings bonds aimed to diversify borrowing sources while allowing retail investors to earn income from government securities.