Nigeria Customs Service Seizes 1,200 Bags of Smuggled Rice in Badagry

By Raji Rasak

Badagry (Lagos State), Sept. 19, 2024 (NAN) — The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, has intercepted a Nissan Pathfinder loaded with approximately 1,200 bags of suspected foreign parboiled rice in the Ikoga area of Badagry, Lagos State.

The Public Relations Officer of FOU Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, revealed the details in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday. During a routine patrol, customs officers discovered the vehicle transporting the smuggled rice.

“While transporting the vehicle and its contents to the government warehouse in Ikeja, some suspected smugglers and their associates attacked the officers with stones and other dangerous items,” Duniya said. Despite the chaos, the officers managed to navigate safely with the intercepted goods, without any casualties.

Contrary to some reports, Duniya emphasized that there were no injuries or fatalities during the incident. He called on parents and community leaders to discourage youth involvement in illegal activities that jeopardize their safety and well-being.