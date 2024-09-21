Naira Among Worst-Performing Currencies: Economic Struggles Weigh on Nigeria

Brent Crude Prices Drop: Nigeria Faces Dual Pressure from Oil Reliance and Dollar Liquidity Issues

While emerging-market currencies have generally benefited from a softer U.S. dollar this quarter, African currencies, including the Nigerian naira, are defying the trend due to significant local economic challenges. According to Bloomberg data, five of the ten worst-performing currencies globally are from Africa, with the naira struggling alongside the Zambian kwacha and the Angolan kwanza.

The naira’s decline is primarily driven by a lack of dollar liquidity, persistent inflation, and fluctuating commodity prices. Nigeria’s heavy reliance on oil exports makes it particularly vulnerable to falling crude prices. Keonethebe Bosigo, a portfolio manager at Mazi Asset Management, emphasizes that “it’s not just oil prices; poor currency management and imbalances are the real culprits.”

Despite efforts to liberalize the current account following President Tinubu’s victory in 2023, the naira remains significantly undervalued. Irmgard Erasmus, an economist at Oxford Economics, notes that ongoing liquidity issues continue to impede recovery. She estimates the naira should be trading closer to 1,100 per dollar under normal conditions, compared to its recent close of 1,544 naira per dollar. Without major policy reforms and improvements in dollar supply, the naira’s outlook remains fragile.

Erasmus points out that declining Brent crude prices have only worsened the situation. While improved dollar liquidity could support the naira’s recovery, the government’s slow pace of reforms and inconsistent monetary policies keep the currency undervalued. Bosigo adds that the naira’s failure to adjust properly has led to a loss of confidence among investors.

The struggles faced by Nigeria mirror challenges in neighboring Angola, where the kwanza has depreciated nearly 12% this year to about 950 per dollar, marking its lowest level in 25 years. Angola’s reliance on oil, which accounts for over 60% of its budget, exacerbates its currency woes as falling crude prices strain hard-currency reserves.

Meanwhile, the Zambian kwacha has also hit its weakest level since June, trading as low as 26.4698 per dollar amid fiscal sustainability concerns. Ongoing droughts are increasing Zambia’s external financing needs, further depleting reserves.

As for external factors, the direction of the dollar and U.S. interest rates will continue to influence capital flows in and out of the region. However, the unique challenges each country faces complicate the broader narrative.

In the short term, African currencies, including the naira, are expected to remain volatile. Nonetheless, Bosigo believes that improvements in global capital flows and local reforms could offer some respite in the medium term.