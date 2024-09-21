Lekki Coastal Zone: Indigenes Demand Immediate Distribution of 750 Hectares of Resettlement Land

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Lagos, Sept. 19, 2024 (NAN) — Indigenes from 12 affected villages within the Lekki Coastal Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, have demanded the immediate distribution of 750 hectares of resettlement land allocated to them by the state government. The land was promised to the communities following the acquisition of 7,500 hectares for the Lekki Free Zone project during the tenure of former Governor Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on behalf of the 12 affected communities — Okunraiye, Olomowewe, Idotun, Alasia, Itonke, Tiye, Idasho, Ilege, Lekuru, Magbon Segun, Oke Segun, and Imobido — Mr. Oluwaremilekun Lasisi expressed their frustration in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Lasisi explained that despite the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the state government, the 750 hectares, representing 10% of the total acquired land, have not been distributed to the indigenes for resettlement. The Certificate of Occupancy for these lands was issued during the tenure of former Governor Babatunde Fashola in 2014, but the communities have yet to take possession of the land.

The Lekki Free Zone, managed by the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), has attracted significant international investment, with partners including the Chinese Consortium, Tolaram, Rendevour, and Dangote Refinery. However, the resettlement process for local communities displaced by the project has been plagued by delays and allegations of land mismanagement.

Lasisi accused the Lekki Coastal Resettlement Committee, constituted by the state government to oversee the distribution of land, of betraying the communities’ trust. He claimed that the committee had engaged in unauthorized sales of the resettlement land, further complicating the situation.

“We commend the state government and the House of Assembly for intervening during the administrations of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and current Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. However, the committee’s actions, including unauthorized sales, have left us without our rightful land,” Lasisi said.

He also criticized the recent formation of the Lekki Coastal Development Association, led by Mr. Wasiu Ayeola, the former chairman of the dissolved resettlement committee. According to Lasisi, the new association was created without proper consultation or nomination from the affected communities.

“We cannot understand why Governor Sanwo-Olu dissolved the previous resettlement committee and yet recognized a new association led by the same individuals. This is unacceptable and not in the interest of our communities,” Lasisi added.

The community leader called for the immediate reconstitution of the Lekki Coastal Resettlement Committee, with newly elected representatives from the affected communities. He also urged the Lagos State government to revoke any unauthorized sales of the resettlement land and to ensure its immediate distribution to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Lasisi further noted that some indigenes had staged a peaceful protest on Sept. 12 to push for the release of the allocated land.

The communities have also nominated Mr. Sanni Olatunji as their new representative on the Board of Directors of Lekki Worldwide Ltd., replacing the late Mr. Olu Falade, their previous representative.

In response, Mr. Olugbemiga Aina, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trades and Investment, acknowledged the internal conflicts among community representatives as a major obstacle. Aina stated that the government had fulfilled its obligations by allocating the resettlement land, but internal disputes and dishonesty among community leaders have hindered the process.

He confirmed that the state government would continue to mediate between the aggrieved parties to ensure a fair resolution. Aina also advised the communities to resolve their differences and allow peace to prevail.

The Lekki Free Zone, one of the fastest-growing export processing zones in the world, is intended to promote foreign investment, create jobs, and drive economic growth in Nigeria. However, the unresolved resettlement issues have raised concerns about equitable treatment for the local communities displaced by the project.