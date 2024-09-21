Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Investors Target ACCESSCORP, FIDELITY, and Others for Strong Upside

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Investors are eyeing several stocks with promising potential based on recent earnings forecasts and performance metrics.

  • ACCESSCORP: Current EPS stands at N4.35, with a forecast of N6.09. The stock is trading at N19.60, well below its 52-week high of N30.70. The P/E ratio is 4.51x, suggesting a buying opportunity with a target price of N27.40 and potential upside of 40%. Recommendation: Buy.
  • FIDELITY: This stock has a current EPS of N0.98, forecasted to rise to N1.57. Currently priced at N12.40, it offers a P/E ratio of 10.84x. The target price is set at N19.80, indicating a potential upside of 60%. Recommendation: Buy.
  • MTNN: Despite a current EPS of -N24.72, it is forecasted to improve to -N34.61. Trading at N192.00, with a P/E ratio of -7.77x, the stock’s potential upside is 40% with a target price of N268.80. Recommendation: Buy.
  • OKOMUOIL: The stock shows a current EPS of N21.17 with a forecast of N27.52. Currently priced at N417.70, it has a P/E ratio of 19.73x. The target price of N543 presents a potential upside of 30%. Recommendation: Buy.
  • SEPLAT: With a current EPS of N94.46 and a forecast of N132.25, the stock trades at N3,730.10, below its 52-week high of N3,794. The P/E ratio stands at 39.49x, with a target price of N5,222.10, indicating a potential upside of 40%. Recommendation: Buy.
  • UBA: This stock has a current EPS of N3.96, forecasted to rise to N5.55. Currently trading at N24.65, it has a P/E ratio of 6.22x. The target price of N34.50 indicates a potential upside of 40%. Recommendation: Buy.

Overall, the market presents various opportunities for growth, with several stocks offering significant upside potential based on their current performance and forecasts.

OyinyeChukwu Paula
