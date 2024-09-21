Investors Target ACCESSCORP, FIDELITY, and Others for Strong Upside

Investors are eyeing several stocks with promising potential based on recent earnings forecasts and performance metrics.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
- ACCESSCORP: Current EPS stands at N4.35, with a forecast of N6.09. The stock is trading at N19.60, well below its 52-week high of N30.70. The P/E ratio is 4.51x, suggesting a buying opportunity with a target price of N27.40 and potential upside of 40%. Recommendation: Buy.
- FIDELITY: This stock has a current EPS of N0.98, forecasted to rise to N1.57. Currently priced at N12.40, it offers a P/E ratio of 10.84x. The target price is set at N19.80, indicating a potential upside of 60%. Recommendation: Buy.
- MTNN: Despite a current EPS of -N24.72, it is forecasted to improve to -N34.61. Trading at N192.00, with a P/E ratio of -7.77x, the stock’s potential upside is 40% with a target price of N268.80. Recommendation: Buy.
- OKOMUOIL: The stock shows a current EPS of N21.17 with a forecast of N27.52. Currently priced at N417.70, it has a P/E ratio of 19.73x. The target price of N543 presents a potential upside of 30%. Recommendation: Buy.
- SEPLAT: With a current EPS of N94.46 and a forecast of N132.25, the stock trades at N3,730.10, below its 52-week high of N3,794. The P/E ratio stands at 39.49x, with a target price of N5,222.10, indicating a potential upside of 40%. Recommendation: Buy.
- UBA: This stock has a current EPS of N3.96, forecasted to rise to N5.55. Currently trading at N24.65, it has a P/E ratio of 6.22x. The target price of N34.50 indicates a potential upside of 40%. Recommendation: Buy.
Overall, the market presents various opportunities for growth, with several stocks offering significant upside potential based on their current performance and forecasts.