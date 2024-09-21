Federal Reserve’s Role in Global Economy Under Scrutiny Amid Economic Slowdown

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal Reserve (Fed), the world’s largest central bank, plays a pivotal role in the global economy, often described as the locomotive driving economic activity. Despite assertions from other central banks that they do not follow the Fed’s lead, its influence is undeniable, particularly as signs of a slowdown in the U.S. job market emerge. The Fed has indicated that the time has come for policy adjustments, a phrase resonating globally as these changes can impact the dollar’s value both domestically and internationally.

The U.S. economy, guided by the Fed, remains the largest and one of the fastest-growing economies worldwide. From 2022 to 2023, the Fed raised interest rates to over 5% to combat inflation, a move mirrored by many central banks globally. This tightening of monetary policy has made loans more expensive, slowing economic growth, and preventing inflationary wage-price spirals.

As economic signs point toward a potential slowdown by summer 2024, central bankers are considering interest rate reductions. Such shifts can disrupt stock market strategies, as observed in early August when a weaker-than-expected U.S. payroll report led to a global market selloff.

The Fed’s interest rate adjustments can have significant ripple effects worldwide. For example, if the Fed cuts rates while another central bank raises them, it could lead to a depreciation of the dollar and a strengthening of the other currency. This dynamic underscores the interconnectedness of global financial markets and the importance of the Fed’s decisions.

In times of crisis, the Fed’s influence is amplified as it serves as the world’s lender of last resort. During the pandemic, it utilized swap lines—temporary loans to other central banks—to stabilize dollar funding markets, illustrating its crucial role in ensuring global financial stability.

As various nations, particularly China, explore alternatives to the U.S. dollar, including the internationalization of the renminbi, the Fed’s dominance remains largely unchallenged. Despite the gradual decline in the dollar’s share of global payments, it still accounts for approximately 60%. In the near term, no viable alternative has emerged to replace the dollar’s supremacy in global finance.