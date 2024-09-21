Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economic growth

Federal Reserve’s Role in Global Economy Under Scrutiny Amid Economic Slowdown

By: By Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal Reserve (Fed), the world’s largest central bank, plays a pivotal role in the global economy, often described as the locomotive driving economic activity. Despite assertions from other central banks that they do not follow the Fed’s lead, its influence is undeniable, particularly as signs of a slowdown in the U.S. job market emerge. The Fed has indicated that the time has come for policy adjustments, a phrase resonating globally as these changes can impact the dollar’s value both domestically and internationally.

The U.S. economy, guided by the Fed, remains the largest and one of the fastest-growing economies worldwide. From 2022 to 2023, the Fed raised interest rates to over 5% to combat inflation, a move mirrored by many central banks globally. This tightening of monetary policy has made loans more expensive, slowing economic growth, and preventing inflationary wage-price spirals.

As economic signs point toward a potential slowdown by summer 2024, central bankers are considering interest rate reductions. Such shifts can disrupt stock market strategies, as observed in early August when a weaker-than-expected U.S. payroll report led to a global market selloff.

The Fed’s interest rate adjustments can have significant ripple effects worldwide. For example, if the Fed cuts rates while another central bank raises them, it could lead to a depreciation of the dollar and a strengthening of the other currency. This dynamic underscores the interconnectedness of global financial markets and the importance of the Fed’s decisions.

In times of crisis, the Fed’s influence is amplified as it serves as the world’s lender of last resort. During the pandemic, it utilized swap lines—temporary loans to other central banks—to stabilize dollar funding markets, illustrating its crucial role in ensuring global financial stability.

As various nations, particularly China, explore alternatives to the U.S. dollar, including the internationalization of the renminbi, the Fed’s dominance remains largely unchallenged. Despite the gradual decline in the dollar’s share of global payments, it still accounts for approximately 60%. In the near term, no viable alternative has emerged to replace the dollar’s supremacy in global finance.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Misses Coupon Payments on Savings Bonds Again, Citing Processing Issues
Next article
Naira Among Worst-Performing Currencies: Economic Struggles Weigh on Nigeria
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria to Benefit from $30 Billion Initiative Aiming to Electrify 300 Million Africans by 2030

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
An ambitious initiative to provide electricity to 300 million...

Naira Among Worst-Performing Currencies: Economic Struggles Weigh on Nigeria

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Brent Crude Prices Drop: Nigeria Faces Dual Pressure from...

Nigeria Misses Coupon Payments on Savings Bonds Again, Citing Processing Issues

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Debt Service Payments Hit 2.3 Trillion Naira in...

NNPC Launches Initiative to Combat Deforestation and Boost Local Communities

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Lagos, Nigeria – September 19, 2024 – In a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria to Benefit from $30 Billion Initiative Aiming to Electrify 300 Million Africans by 2030

Infrastructure 0
An ambitious initiative to provide electricity to 300 million...

Naira Among Worst-Performing Currencies: Economic Struggles Weigh on Nigeria

Analysis 0
Brent Crude Prices Drop: Nigeria Faces Dual Pressure from...

Nigeria Misses Coupon Payments on Savings Bonds Again, Citing Processing Issues

FGN Bonds 0
Debt Service Payments Hit 2.3 Trillion Naira in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria to Benefit from $30 Billion Initiative Aiming to Electrify 300...

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0