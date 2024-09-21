Menu
Food Inflation

Experts Cite Farmers’ Harvest Season as Key Factor in Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Slump

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Abuja, Sept. 19, 2024 (NAN) — Economists attribute Nigeria’s recent decline in headline inflation rate, now at 32.15% for August, to the ongoing harvest season, which has significantly increased food supply.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports that inflation has dropped for the second consecutive month, down from 33.40% in July 2024. Food inflation also decreased on a month-to-month basis, now at 2.37%, reflecting a slight reduction from July’s 2.47%.

This decline in food inflation is linked to falling average prices for various staples, including tobacco, tea, cocoa, coffee, groundnut oil, milk, yam, Irish potatoes, cassava tubers, palm oil, and vegetables.

Mr. Sunday Peter, an economist and agro consultant, noted that the increased food supply due to the harvest season is the primary driver behind the drop in inflation. He explained, “When the supply of a commodity meets demand, prices drop. The ongoing harvest has flooded the market with agricultural produce, leading to a decrease in inflation rates.”

However, Peter emphasized that the government must enhance investments in manufacturing and production to sustain economic growth.

Mr. Adeoye Lekan, another economist, clarified that a reduction in inflation does not imply that prices of goods are decreasing; rather, it indicates that the rate of price increases has slowed. He stated, “If the Consumer Price Index continues to decline, we may eventually see actual price drops.”

Lekan echoed the importance of the harvest season, noting that increased agricultural output contributes to the improved inflation figures.

