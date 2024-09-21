Core Inflation Edges Up to 27.58% in August Amid Rising Housing and Transport Costs

In August 2024, Nigeria’s consumer price inflation (CPI) slowed for the second consecutive month, settling at 32.15% year-on-year, down from 33.40% in July 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This 1.25 percentage point decrease was primarily driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent measures, as noted by Cowry Research, which indicated a favorable downward trend in both headline and food inflation. The moderation resulted from the CBN’s aggressive monetary policy, with interest rates elevated to 26.75%, alongside government actions to stabilize food prices. Despite challenges such as the removal of fuel subsidies and ongoing naira depreciation putting pressure on inflation, strategic policy interventions have helped mitigate some negative effects. Looking ahead, inflation is projected to ease further in September to 30.95%, with increased food supply from the ongoing harvest season expected to relieve some economic strain.

At the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting next week, it’s anticipated that the committee may adopt a wait-and-see approach to closely monitor price developments and evaluate the effects of previous rate hikes on the economy. This cautious stance will allow the committee to determine whether further tightening is necessary or if the current policy trajectory is sufficient for maintaining price stability. So far this year, the interest rate hikes have resulted in a rate 6.35 percentage points higher than the 25.80% reported in August 2023.

The continued moderation in the headline inflation rate reflects the CBN’s inflation-targeting measures through policy tightening, notably raising interest rates to 26.75% at its last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. These efforts have been supported by fiscal measures aimed at alleviating inflationary pressures stemming from rising food prices, the removal of petrol subsidies, and naira depreciation.

On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation stood at 2.22% in August 2024, slightly lower than the 2.28% recorded in July 2024. This indicates a slight slowing of the pace of price increases compared to the previous month, providing some short-term relief in the inflation trend.

Food inflation, the largest contributor to the headline figure, was at 37.52% year-on-year, down from 39.53% in July 2024. This deceleration can largely be attributed to a decline in prices of key items such as tobacco, tea, cocoa, coffee, groundnut oil, tubers, and milk. Improved agricultural output during the harvest season played a significant role in stabilizing food prices. Additionally, government initiatives, including a six-month suspension of import duties, VAT, and tariffs on staple food items and raw materials, have substantially contributed to easing food price pressures while aiming to boost domestic food production.

However, data from the CBN shows that imported food inflation, which continues to impact the overall inflation rate, has remained persistently high since September 2019. In the latest reading, imported food inflation rose to 38.30% year-on-year in August, up from 36.91% in July. This increase in the cost of imported goods is largely driven by the negative pass-through effect on food prices due to the naira’s depreciation against foreign currencies. The weakened currency has made imported items significantly more expensive, further exacerbating inflationary pressures.

Amidst the disinflation trend, the core inflation index, which excludes the prices of volatile items like agricultural products and energy, stood at 27.58% year-on-year, a marginal increase from 27.47% in July 2024. This rise was driven by higher prices in housing rents, transportation costs, accommodation services, and medical services. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased to 2.27% in August, up from 2.16% in July 2024.

In August 2024, the Year-on-Year All Items Inflation exhibited regional variations, with Bauchi (46.46%), Kebbi (37.51%), and Jigawa (37.43%) experiencing the highest rates, while Benue (25.13%), Delta (26.86%), and Imo (28.05%) recorded the slowest rise in headline inflation. On a month-on-month basis for the same period, Kwara (4.45%), Bauchi (4.22%), and Adamawa (3.99%) saw the highest increases, contrasting with Ogun (0.21%), Abuja (0.92%), and Kogi (1.14%), which recorded the slowest rise in month-on-month inflation.

Regarding food inflation, on a Year-on-Year basis, Sokoto (46.98%), Gombe (43.25%), and Yobe (43.21%) reported the highest food inflation rates, while Benue (32.23%), Rivers (33.01%), and Bayelsa (33.36%) recorded the slowest rise. On a month-on-month basis for food inflation, the highest increases were observed in Adamawa (5.46%), Kebbi (4.48%), and Borno (3.88%), whereas Ogun (0.08%), Akwa-Ibom (0.45%), and Sokoto (1.00%) experienced the slowest rise.