$550M Ubeta Gas Project Launched, Boosting Supply by 350M SCF Daily

Set to Deliver 350 Million Standard Cubic Feet Daily

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, Sept. 18, 2024 (NAN) — The $550 million upstream gas project between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and TotalEnergies at the Ubeta field has officially commenced operations, as announced by the Presidency on Tuesday.

Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, made the announcement during the inaugural U.S.-Nigeria Strategic Energy Dialogue in Washington, DC. The Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Ubeta Field Development Project was signed in June 2024.

Located northwest of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Ubeta field has been a known resource since its discovery in 1964. Once fully operational, the project is expected to deliver approximately 350 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Verheijen highlighted that recent energy reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu since June 2023 are aimed at enhancing energy security, attracting investments, and fostering collaboration with key partners, including the U.S. government. These reforms have improved the gas-to-power value chain’s viability, focusing on cash flow enhancements in electricity distribution through smart metering and the settlement of outstanding debts to investors, as well as efforts to reduce carbon emissions from gas production.

The President has issued five new executive orders to provide fiscal incentives for investment and streamline the finalization and implementation of contracts related to gas infrastructure development. These measures are projected to unlock up to $2.5 billion in new oil and gas investments in Nigeria.

Geoffrey Pyatt, U.S. Assistant Secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Energy Resources, remarked on the significance of the dialogue, stating, “The inaugural U.S.-Nigeria Strategic Energy Dialogue has set the stage for strengthened energy collaboration between the United States and Nigeria. Together, we’re advancing shared energy security, decarbonization, and economic growth goals.”

The Nigerian delegation at the event was led by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo, with participation from officials across various energy regulatory bodies and NNPC Ltd. The U.S. delegation included representatives from the Bureau of African Affairs, USAID, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, and the Export-Import Bank.