Food Inflation

Analysts see Nigeria’s Inflation’s falling below 30% in early 2025

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Nigeria’s inflation rate has reached a six-month low, easing to 32.2% in August from 33.4% in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

This gradual decline, influenced by smaller food price increases and a reduction in the inflationary impact of rising energy and transport costs, could see inflation drop below 30% by early 2025.

The slowdown comes amid reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu after his May 2023 inauguration, aimed at attracting investment and easing fiscal pressures. Notably, the removal of fuel subsidies and the devaluation of the naira have lessened their price impacts.

Additionally, improved corn yields and a temporary duty-free import window for wheat have contributed to stabilizing food prices. However, data collection concluded before mid-August, meaning the recent 45% hike in gasoline prices in early September has not yet affected these figures.

Analysts expect the monetary policy committee’s upcoming meeting on September 24 will consider this gradual inflation reduction, potentially pausing the current tightening cycle that has raised the benchmark rate from 11.5% to 26.75% over the past two years.

With food inflation dropping to 37.5% from 39.5%, while core price growth edged up slightly to 27.6%, policymakers have the opportunity to assess the broader economic landscape, including the impacts of recent currency volatility and severe flooding in northeastern Nigeria.

Coca-Cola to Invest $1 Billion in Nigeria Over Next Five Years Amid Efforts to Boost Economic Growth
