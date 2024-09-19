Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financial Markets

Yuan Strengthens to 7.087 Against the Dollar Amid Exchange Rate Stability Efforts

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

By Nana Musa-Umar

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Beijing, Sept. 18, 2024 (Xinhua/NAN) – The Chinese yuan strengthened by 160 pips to reach 7.087 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China’s foreign exchange spot market, the yuan is permitted to fluctuate within a 2% range from the central parity rate during each trading day.

The central parity rate is determined based on a weighted average of prices provided by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day, ensuring a stable exchange mechanism.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
U.S. Inflation Eases as Fed Cuts Rates; Nigeria Struggles with High Inflation at 32.15% Amid Economic Reforms
Next article
FG to audit all PPP projects, enforce statutory insurance of assets – ICRC
Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s FBN Holdings and First Bank of Nigeria Outlook Upgraded by Fitch

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
LONDON, September 16, 2024 – Fitch Ratings has revised...

Central Bank of Nigeria’s Interest Rate Decision to be Influenced by Latest Inflation Data

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Falls to 32.15% in August Amid...

Nigeria Among Leading Countries Exploring Digital Currencies as Global Adoption Grows

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
LAGOS, Sept. 17, 2024 (Reuters) – As of September...

Geregu, FBN Holdings Propel NGX Up by N314bn Amid Market Gains

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Rukayat Adeyemi Lagos, Sept. 18, 2024 (NAN) – Nigeria’s...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s FBN Holdings and First Bank of Nigeria Outlook Upgraded by Fitch

Financials 0
LONDON, September 16, 2024 – Fitch Ratings has revised...

Central Bank of Nigeria’s Interest Rate Decision to be Influenced by Latest Inflation Data

Analysis 0
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Falls to 32.15% in August Amid...

Nigeria Among Leading Countries Exploring Digital Currencies as Global Adoption Grows

Digital Economy 0
LAGOS, Sept. 17, 2024 (Reuters) – As of September...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s FBN Holdings and First Bank of Nigeria Outlook Upgraded by...

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0