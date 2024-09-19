Yuan Strengthens to 7.087 Against the Dollar Amid Exchange Rate Stability Efforts

By Nana Musa-Umar

Beijing, Sept. 18, 2024 (Xinhua/NAN) – The Chinese yuan strengthened by 160 pips to reach 7.087 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China’s foreign exchange spot market, the yuan is permitted to fluctuate within a 2% range from the central parity rate during each trading day.

The central parity rate is determined based on a weighted average of prices provided by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day, ensuring a stable exchange mechanism.