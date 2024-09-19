Menu
States Remit N237bn in Pension Contributions Over Four Years – PenCom

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Lagos, Sept. 18, 2024 (NAN) – The National Pension Commission (PenCom) reported on Wednesday that states remitted N236.7 billion in pension contributions to Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs) from January 2020 through the second quarter of 2024.

Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, Acting Director-General of PenCom, made this announcement during the Third Quarter 2024 Consultative Forum for States and the FCT, held in Lagos. The forum brought together pension heads from various state bureaux and commissions responsible for steering the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), along with senior government officials from states currently implementing the scheme.

Oloworaran revealed that 25 states, including the FCT, had enacted pension laws under the CPS, while six states were in the process of passing the law. Of these, only eight states are fully implementing the CPS and have enacted the necessary legislation.

Additionally, pension fund assets under the scheme have grown, reaching N20.79 trillion in Assets under Management as of July 2024. She highlighted that states adopting the CPS can leverage accumulated pension funds for infrastructural development by issuing state bonds, as demonstrated by Lagos, Niger, Osun, Ekiti, and Delta states.

The PenCom head reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to ensuring prompt payment of retirement benefits to public and private sector retirees, while also working to expand CPS coverage across more states. She noted plans for a Recognition and Award System, starting in December 2025, to encourage states’ progress in pension reforms.

Oloworaran urged participants to engage actively in discussions that would aid the ongoing pension reform efforts at the state level.

