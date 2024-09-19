Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

Nigeria’s FBN Holdings and First Bank of Nigeria Outlook Upgraded by Fitch

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

LONDON, September 16, 2024 – Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on FBN Holdings Plc (FBNH) and its primary operating subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd (FBN), from Stable to Positive while affirming their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘B-’. This decision underscores Fitch’s optimism about the banks’ creditworthiness in light of recent improvements in Nigeria’s sovereign outlook.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The National Long-Term Ratings for both entities remain at ‘A(nga)’ with Stable Outlooks. This revision reflects Fitch’s assessment that the recent positive shift in Nigeria’s sovereign rating is likely to benefit the credit profiles of these major Nigerian banks.

Key Rating Drivers:

   •   Strengthened Credit Profiles: The IDRs for FBN and FBNH are supported by their own credit strength, as indicated by their Viability Ratings (VRs). These ratings highlight the banks’ high exposure to Nigeria’s economy and their significant concentration of operations within the country.
   •   Impact of Economic Reforms: President Tinubu’s recent economic reforms, including the removal of the fuel subsidy, the devaluation of the naira, and higher electricity tariffs, present both challenges and opportunities. While these reforms have created short-term economic pressures, they are expected to enhance Nigeria’s credit profile and improve market liquidity over time.
   •   Banking Sector Insights: As Nigeria’s third-largest bank, FBN has a solid market position, characterized by a strong franchise and stable funding. However, it contends with high sovereign exposure and significant credit concentration, particularly in the oil and gas sector.
   •   Capital and Asset Quality: FBN and FBNH face challenges with thin capital buffers and high levels of impaired loans. Despite strong profitability, partly due to favorable foreign exchange revaluations, risks related to capital adequacy and asset quality persist.

Rating Sensitivities:

   •   Potential for Downgrades: Any downgrade in Nigeria’s sovereign rating, combined with severe naira devaluation or a sharp rise in problematic loans, could lead to a downgrade of the banks’ ratings. Additionally, a significant deterioration in foreign currency liquidity or capital adequacy could also prompt negative rating actions.
   •   Upside Potential: An upgrade in the banks’ ratings would require a concurrent upgrade of Nigeria’s Long-Term IDRs, along with stable financial conditions for the banks. Strengthening the banks’ credit profiles relative to other Nigerian issuers could also result in an upgrade.

Additional Observations:

   •   Debt Ratings: The senior unsecured debt issued through FBN Finance Company B.V. mirrors FBN’s Long-Term IDR. The Recovery Rating for these notes stands at ‘RR4’, suggesting average recovery prospects.
   •   Government Support: Fitch considers the likelihood of government support for FBNH to be limited due to the sovereign’s constrained financial resources and high debt service commitments.
   •   ESG Factors: ESG issues are currently viewed as having a minimal impact on the credit ratings, reflecting their limited influence on the overall rating decision.

This rating update reflects Fitch’s positive outlook on Nigeria’s economic reforms and their expected benefits for the financial sector.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Central Bank of Nigeria’s Interest Rate Decision to be Influenced by Latest Inflation Data
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Central Bank of Nigeria’s Interest Rate Decision to be Influenced by Latest Inflation Data

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Falls to 32.15% in August Amid...

Nigeria Among Leading Countries Exploring Digital Currencies as Global Adoption Grows

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
LAGOS, Sept. 17, 2024 (Reuters) – As of September...

Geregu, FBN Holdings Propel NGX Up by N314bn Amid Market Gains

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Rukayat Adeyemi Lagos, Sept. 18, 2024 (NAN) – Nigeria’s...

Nigeria Warns of Potential Flooding in 11 States as Cameroon Begins Controlled Water Release

David Okafor David Okafor -
LAGOS, Sept. 18, 2024 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s Hydrological Services...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Central Bank of Nigeria’s Interest Rate Decision to be Influenced by Latest Inflation Data

Analysis 0
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Falls to 32.15% in August Amid...

Nigeria Among Leading Countries Exploring Digital Currencies as Global Adoption Grows

Digital Economy 0
LAGOS, Sept. 17, 2024 (Reuters) – As of September...

Geregu, FBN Holdings Propel NGX Up by N314bn Amid Market Gains

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
By Rukayat Adeyemi Lagos, Sept. 18, 2024 (NAN) – Nigeria’s...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Central Bank of Nigeria’s Interest Rate Decision to be Influenced by...

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0