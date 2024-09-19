Menu
Climate change

Nigeria Warns of Potential Flooding in 11 States as Cameroon Begins Controlled Water Release

By: David Okafor

Date:

LAGOS, Sept. 18, 2024 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has issued a warning of possible flooding in 11 states after Cameroon announced the release of water from its Lagdo Dam, following heavy rainfall across West and Central Africa.

The warning comes as Nigeria is already dealing with severe flooding in Borno State, where a dam burst its walls due to intense rain. The region has been hit hard by floods, including Cameroon, Chad, Mali, and Niger, all part of the Sahel, which typically experiences minimal rainfall.

Cameroonian authorities informed NIHSA on Tuesday of the controlled water release from Lagdo Dam. The Benue River, which flows downstream into Nigeria, could see increased water levels, putting states like Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers at risk of flooding.

NIHSA has urged both federal and state governments to enhance preparedness measures to mitigate the potential impacts of rising river levels. This follows Nigeria’s devastating 2022 floods, which claimed over 600 lives after a similar release from the Cameroonian dam, a disaster worsened by Nigeria’s incomplete backup dam project.

Flooding remains a major concern in Africa’s most populous country, exacerbated by poor infrastructure and planning.

David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

