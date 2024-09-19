Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Nigeria Eyes Eurobond After U.S. Fed Rate Cut

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

The recent half-percentage-point interest-rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve could open the door for African nations, including Nigeria and Angola, to issue new debt, according to a report by BancTrust & Co., a London-based investment bank.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Fed’s unexpected policy easing is projected to drive yields lower in sub-Saharan Africa, making the international capital market more attractive for debt issuance. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is expected to issue a eurobond soon after the Fed’s decision, capitalizing on improved market conditions.

Angola may follow suit with a eurobond issuance, particularly if yields on its mid- to long-term debt approach 9%, close to the pricing of its previous eurobond offerings. Additionally, Angola might explore a debt-for-nature swap.

Kenya, however, is expected to refrain from tapping international bond markets in the near term due to domestic financial pressures, including high debt-servicing costs and strained foreign reserves. Instead, the East African nation is likely to rely on concessional financing until investor sentiment improves under President William Ruto’s administration.

In Nigeria, a successful eurobond sale could encourage major financial institutions and companies, such as Access Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, and SEPLAT Energy Plc, to also explore international debt markets.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria floods: 3 million Borno children out of school, at risk of child marriage and disease
Next article
GTCO’s Guaranty Trust Bank Named Best Bank for Corporate Social Responsibility in Nigeria by Euromoney
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Analysts see Nigeria’s Inflation’s falling below 30% in early 2025

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Nigeria’s inflation rate has reached a six-month low, easing...

Coca-Cola to Invest $1 Billion in Nigeria Over Next Five Years Amid Efforts to Boost Economic Growth

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABUJA, Sept 19 - Coca-Cola has announced plans...

GTCO’s Guaranty Trust Bank Named Best Bank for Corporate Social Responsibility in Nigeria by Euromoney

Content Partners Content Partners -
- Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd (“GTBank,” or...

Nigeria floods: 3 million Borno children out of school, at risk of child marriage and disease

David Okafor David Okafor -
Nigeria floods: three million children in Borno state without...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Analysts see Nigeria’s Inflation’s falling below 30% in early 2025

Food Inflation 0
Nigeria’s inflation rate has reached a six-month low, easing...

Coca-Cola to Invest $1 Billion in Nigeria Over Next Five Years Amid Efforts to Boost Economic Growth

Data & News Analysis 0
ABUJA, Sept 19 - Coca-Cola has announced plans...

GTCO’s Guaranty Trust Bank Named Best Bank for Corporate Social Responsibility in Nigeria by Euromoney

Banks & Finance 0
- Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd (“GTBank,” or...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Analysts see Nigeria’s Inflation’s falling below 30% in early 2025

Emman Tochi - 0