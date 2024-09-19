Nigeria Among Leading Countries Exploring Digital Currencies as Global Adoption Grows

LAGOS, Sept. 17, 2024 (Reuters) – As of September 2024, 134 countries representing 98% of the global economy are exploring digital versions of their currencies, with nearly half advancing to pilot stages. Among these, Nigeria is seeing increasing usage of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), alongside pioneers like China and the Bahamas.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A report by the U.S.-based Atlantic Council, released on Tuesday, highlights that all G20 nations are investigating CBDCs, with 44 countries actively piloting them. Nigeria, along with the Bahamas and Jamaica, has already launched its CBDC, contributing to a significant rise in digital currency adoption.

China, which is running the world’s largest CBDC pilot, has seen its e-CNY transactions surge to 7 trillion yuan ($987 billion). The report notes that contrary to earlier concerns about low usage, there has been a notable increase in the adoption of CBDCs globally.

In Europe, the European Central Bank has introduced a multi-year digital euro pilot, while the U.S. has joined a cross-border CBDC project with six other major central banks. Despite this, the U.S. remains cautious, with ongoing debates about privacy and regulatory concerns.

The report also reveals that ‘wholesale’ CBDC projects, which are bank-to-bank transactions, have more than doubled since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the G7 sanctions. The mBridge project, connecting CBDCs from China, Thailand, UAE, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, is one of the fastest-growing initiatives and is expected to expand further.

Russia’s digital rouble is now accepted in select locations, such as the Moscow metro and some petrol stations, while Iran is developing its digital rial. The report underscores that while the U.S. Federal Reserve lags in CBDC development, other countries are advancing rapidly in this evolving financial landscape.