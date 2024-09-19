Menu
Search
Subscribe
Digital Economy

Nigeria Among Leading Countries Exploring Digital Currencies as Global Adoption Grows

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

LAGOS, Sept. 17, 2024 (Reuters) – As of September 2024, 134 countries representing 98% of the global economy are exploring digital versions of their currencies, with nearly half advancing to pilot stages. Among these, Nigeria is seeing increasing usage of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), alongside pioneers like China and the Bahamas.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A report by the U.S.-based Atlantic Council, released on Tuesday, highlights that all G20 nations are investigating CBDCs, with 44 countries actively piloting them. Nigeria, along with the Bahamas and Jamaica, has already launched its CBDC, contributing to a significant rise in digital currency adoption.

China, which is running the world’s largest CBDC pilot, has seen its e-CNY transactions surge to 7 trillion yuan ($987 billion). The report notes that contrary to earlier concerns about low usage, there has been a notable increase in the adoption of CBDCs globally.

In Europe, the European Central Bank has introduced a multi-year digital euro pilot, while the U.S. has joined a cross-border CBDC project with six other major central banks. Despite this, the U.S. remains cautious, with ongoing debates about privacy and regulatory concerns.

The report also reveals that ‘wholesale’ CBDC projects, which are bank-to-bank transactions, have more than doubled since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the G7 sanctions. The mBridge project, connecting CBDCs from China, Thailand, UAE, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, is one of the fastest-growing initiatives and is expected to expand further.

Russia’s digital rouble is now accepted in select locations, such as the Moscow metro and some petrol stations, while Iran is developing its digital rial. The report underscores that while the U.S. Federal Reserve lags in CBDC development, other countries are advancing rapidly in this evolving financial landscape.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Geregu, FBN Holdings Propel NGX Up by N314bn Amid Market Gains
Next article
Central Bank of Nigeria’s Interest Rate Decision to be Influenced by Latest Inflation Data
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s FBN Holdings and First Bank of Nigeria Outlook Upgraded by Fitch

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
LONDON, September 16, 2024 – Fitch Ratings has revised...

Central Bank of Nigeria’s Interest Rate Decision to be Influenced by Latest Inflation Data

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Falls to 32.15% in August Amid...

Geregu, FBN Holdings Propel NGX Up by N314bn Amid Market Gains

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Rukayat Adeyemi Lagos, Sept. 18, 2024 (NAN) – Nigeria’s...

Nigeria Warns of Potential Flooding in 11 States as Cameroon Begins Controlled Water Release

David Okafor David Okafor -
LAGOS, Sept. 18, 2024 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s Hydrological Services...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s FBN Holdings and First Bank of Nigeria Outlook Upgraded by Fitch

Financials 0
LONDON, September 16, 2024 – Fitch Ratings has revised...

Central Bank of Nigeria’s Interest Rate Decision to be Influenced by Latest Inflation Data

Analysis 0
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Falls to 32.15% in August Amid...

Geregu, FBN Holdings Propel NGX Up by N314bn Amid Market Gains

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
By Rukayat Adeyemi Lagos, Sept. 18, 2024 (NAN) – Nigeria’s...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s FBN Holdings and First Bank of Nigeria Outlook Upgraded by...

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0