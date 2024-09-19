Geregu, FBN Holdings Propel NGX Up by N314bn Amid Market Gains

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Lagos, Sept. 18, 2024 (NAN) – Nigeria’s equity market surged by N314 billion on Wednesday, driven by strong performances from Geregu, FBN Holdings, and other key stocks. The market capitalization increased by 0.56% from N56.133 trillion to N56.447 trillion.

The All-Share Index rose by 0.56% or 545 points, closing at 98,230.92, up from 97,685.64 on Thursday. This positive trend reflects sustained investor interest in major stocks such as Geregu, FBN Holdings, Access Corporation, Fidelity Bank, Oando Plc, and United Capital.

Year-to-Date (YTD) returns improved by 31.37%, with the market breadth showing a positive balance of 28 gainers against 26 losers. Leading the gainers were Sky Shelter Fund Plc (+9.99%), Honeywell Flour (+9.96%), Meyer Plc (+9.95%), Academy Press (+9.89%), and Caverton (+9.68%).

On the downside, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills led the losers with a 10% drop, followed by Berger Paints (-9.81%), Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc (-9.68%), Livestock (-9.09%), and Omatek (-9.09%).

Despite the market gains, trade turnover declined by 19.49% compared to the previous session, with 361.30 million shares worth N7.57 billion exchanged across 9,627 deals.

JapaulGold topped the volume chart with 64.04 million shares, while Geregu led in value with transactions totaling N1.34 billion.