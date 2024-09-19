Menu
Revenue and Taxation

FIRS to introduce e-invoice to enhance Nigeria’s tax system

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Lagos, Sept. 18, 2024 (NAN) The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it will introduce the FIRS e-Invoice, a digital solution for managing invoices, in line with the Tax Administration and Enforcement Act 2007.

Executive Chairman, FIRS, Dr Zacchaeus Adedeji, stated this on Wednesday in Lagos at the LCCI-FIRS Organised Private Sector Stakeholders Engagement with the theme: “Emerging Tax Matters”.

Adedeji, who was represented by Mrs Oti Olaniyi, Acting Director, Medium Taxpayers Department, FIRS, said the e-invoice was necessary as the country moved forward to innovate and enhance its tax system.

He said the initiative, as part of the service’s digital transformation strategy, would facilitate real-time transaction validation and storage, benefiting business-to-business, business-to-consumer and business-to-government transactions.

He noted that the emerging tax matters in Nigeria presented both challenges and opportunities.

The FIRS boss noted that significant developments such as the recent organisational restructuring of the FIRS and other tax reforms had taken place in the taxation landscape.

He said that the country could develop a tax system that would support sustainable growth and equitable development by embracing reforms, leveraging technology and ensuring transparency.

“Our collective efforts will pave the way for a more prosperous and resilient Nigeria.

“As we move forward, we encourage you to support these initiatives with constructive feedback and collaboration.

“By doing so, we can all build a stronger, more resilient economy that benefits everyone,” he said.

Adedeji also stated that the country which had gotten to a crucial juncture in its economic evolution, must explore various tax incentives to stimulate local industries.

He emphasised the need for transparency and effectiveness in the implementation of these incentives and evaluation of their impact by ensuring they aligned with national development goals.

He said that the informal sector, which constituted a large part of the country’s economy, posed unique challenges as many small and micro businesses operated outside the formal tax system.

He said to engage this sector effectively, the government would explore simplified tax regimes and registration incentives.

In his remarks, Mr Gabriel Idahosa, President, LCCI, urged FIRS to collaborate with the private sector and government to ensure that tax policies support business innovation and competitiveness.

Idahosa noted that recently, Nigeria’s tax system had undergone significant transformations driven by reforms and policy changes to boost revenue, simplify compliance and address critical fiscal challenges.

He said that under its new leadership, the FIRS had set ambitious goals to increase tax collection by 57 per cent, targeting a revenue of N19.4 trillion for 2024.

He noted that though the country’s current tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio stood at 10.86 per cent, the government aimed to achieve a tax-to-GDP ratio of 18 per cent within the next three years through newly introduced tax reforms.

The LCCI president said that reaching the goal required concerted effort from both the public and private sectors, along with targeted reforms aimed at simplifying tax policies and encouraging compliance.

“There is also a growing need for collaboration between the private sector and the government to ensure that tax policies support business innovation and competitiveness.

“For instance, recommending tax breaks for wage increases and removing barriers to foreign currency-denominated transactions can create a more robust investment environment.

“As we move forward in 2024, Nigeria’s fiscal policy is at a critical juncture; the drive to expand the tax net, streamline the system and boost compliance is essential for securing Nigeria’s economic future.

“Yet, for these reforms to succeed, the government must foster trust through transparency and fairness, while businesses and citizens must embrace a culture of tax compliance,” Idahosa said

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0