Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Ecobank Secures Bondholder Approval to Strengthen Capital and Avert Default Amid Naira Devaluation

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Ecobank Transnational Inc. has received approval from bondholders to bolster its capital buffers, helping the Nigerian lender avoid a potential default after breaching a covenant tied to a $300 million obligation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The breach followed the devaluation of the naira. Bondholders endorsed the plan on Monday, requiring the bank to raise its capital adequacy ratio to 10%, according to a statement released Wednesday. Without creditor approval, the breach could have triggered a default.

The naira’s 45% depreciation and rising operational costs led to a sharp 77% drop in Ecobank’s pre-tax profit for the first half of the year, also causing its capital buffer to fall below the required threshold.

To remedy the situation, Ecobank will inject $10 million to lift its capital above the central bank’s 200 billion naira benchmark for national lenders.

The bank also plans to issue $200 million in Additional Tier 1 bonds, sell risk-weighted assets, and convert dollar-denominated loans to naira to cushion against further currency fluctuations.

In addition, the bank will redeem $200 million of promissory notes due in 2027 in phases and offer noteholders an early consent fee for their support.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Exchange Market Capitalisation Gains N131bn as Trading Opens on a Positive Note
Next article
U.S. Inflation Eases as Fed Cuts Rates; Nigeria Struggles with High Inflation at 32.15% Amid Economic Reforms
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s FBN Holdings and First Bank of Nigeria Outlook Upgraded by Fitch

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
LONDON, September 16, 2024 – Fitch Ratings has revised...

Central Bank of Nigeria’s Interest Rate Decision to be Influenced by Latest Inflation Data

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Falls to 32.15% in August Amid...

Nigeria Among Leading Countries Exploring Digital Currencies as Global Adoption Grows

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
LAGOS, Sept. 17, 2024 (Reuters) – As of September...

Geregu, FBN Holdings Propel NGX Up by N314bn Amid Market Gains

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Rukayat Adeyemi Lagos, Sept. 18, 2024 (NAN) – Nigeria’s...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s FBN Holdings and First Bank of Nigeria Outlook Upgraded by Fitch

Financials 0
LONDON, September 16, 2024 – Fitch Ratings has revised...

Central Bank of Nigeria’s Interest Rate Decision to be Influenced by Latest Inflation Data

Analysis 0
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Falls to 32.15% in August Amid...

Nigeria Among Leading Countries Exploring Digital Currencies as Global Adoption Grows

Digital Economy 0
LAGOS, Sept. 17, 2024 (Reuters) – As of September...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s FBN Holdings and First Bank of Nigeria Outlook Upgraded by...

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0