Analysis

Central Bank of Nigeria’s Interest Rate Decision to be Influenced by Latest Inflation Data

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Falls to 32.15% in August Amid Economic Reforms

The latest inflation figures are expected to influence the Central Bank of Nigeria’s upcoming interest rate decision, which will be announced next week. In August, Nigeria’s inflation rate decreased for the second consecutive month, dropping to 32.15% year-on-year from 33.40% in July, according to data released by the statistics agency on Monday. July marked the first slowdown in consumer inflation in over a year for the country.

However, analysts caution that August’s improvement might be temporary. Recent petrol price hikes have exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis, which is currently the worst in a generation.

President Bola Tinubu’s recent economic reforms, including the removal of a long-standing fuel subsidy, the devaluation of the naira, and increased electricity tariffs, have all contributed to rising prices. These measures are intended to boost economic growth and strengthen public finances. The Central Bank of Nigeria has raised interest rates four times this year to combat inflation, with the July increase potentially being the final hike in this cycle.

Persistent inflation risks include potential further increases in petrol prices and recent flooding in northern Nigeria, which has damaged crops and could drive up food prices. David Omojomolo, an Africa economist at Capital Economics, predicts that while the headline inflation rate might fall below 30% by year-end, risks remain.

He notes that petrol price increases could slow the pace of disinflation and suggests that the central bank may not begin cutting interest rates until early next year.

Food inflation fell to 37.52% in August from 39.53% in July, remaining the largest contributor to overall inflation.

Nigeria Among Leading Countries Exploring Digital Currencies as Global Adoption Grows
Nigeria’s FBN Holdings and First Bank of Nigeria Outlook Upgraded by Fitch
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

