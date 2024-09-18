Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Exchange Market Capitalisation Gains N131bn as Trading Opens on a Positive Note

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) kicked off the week’s trading session on a positive trajectory, with market capitalisation rising by N131 billion, a 0.23% increase, bringing it to N56.133 trillion from an opening value of N56.002 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) also saw a 0.23% gain, closing at 97,685.64 points, up from the previous session’s 97,456.62 points, further boosting the ASI year-to-date return to 30.64%.

Investors’ interest in key stocks, including Geregu, FBN Holdings, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Dangote Sugar, helped push the market into positive territory.

FBN Holdings and Flour Mill led the gainers’ chart, both advancing by 10% to close at N31.90 and N54.50 per share, respectively.

However, market breadth remained neutral with 26 gainers and 26 losers recorded.

Trading activity surged as turnover increased by 45.31% compared to the previous session.

A total of 471.30 million shares, valued at N9.40 billion, were exchanged in 12,061 deals.

Japaul Gold led the volume chart with 72.27 million shares, while FBN Holdings dominated in value with N1.46 billion worth of transactions.

NB Plc to settle FX, local debts with N599bn Rights Issue
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

