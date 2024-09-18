Enugu State Government Signs N40bn Deal with Jelfah Nigeria to Revamp Sunrise Flour Mills

In a move to revitalize its economy, the Enugu State Government has signed a N40 billion deal with Jelfah Nigeria Ltd. to breathe new life into the moribund Sunrise Flour Mills.

Jelfah Nigeria Ltd. will invest N24 billion, acquiring a 60% stake in the mills, which have been inactive since 1985.

This partnership is part of Governor Peter Mbah’s broader economic plan, which aims to increase Enugu State’s economy to $30 billion through private sector collaboration.

The deal follows a recent N100 billion investment in Enugu United Palm Products Ltd., signaling the state’s commitment to boosting local production and job creation.