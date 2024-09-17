Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Announces Bid for Second Term to Address Key Trade Issues

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Seeks Second Term to Address Unfinished Business

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has announced her intention to seek a second four-year term as head of the World Trade Organization.

This move comes after a broad push, particularly from African nations, to begin the process early. Okonjo-Iweala, who made history as the first female and African leader of the WTO in 2021, aims to tackle “unfinished business” from her initial term.

In a statement, Okonjo-Iweala expressed her readiness to continue her work, emphasizing key priorities such as finalizing a deal on fisheries subsidies, advancing global agriculture negotiations, and reforming the WTO’s disputes system.

She also plans to focus on decarbonizing trade, reflecting her commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the organization.

The decision to announce her candidacy early is partly influenced by the need to secure her position before the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November. Under WTO rules, she could be reappointed if no other candidates come forward and all member states agree.

Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged the challenges of her role, describing it as “very tough” due to ongoing geopolitical tensions among the WTO’s 166 members.

Despite these difficulties, she remains dedicated to her work, which she finds motivating.

The WTO has faced significant hurdles, including a blocked adjudication court and stalled trade agreements, but Okonjo-Iweala is determined to navigate these obstacles and continue advancing global trade.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
It’s Abomination For Politicians Who Rigged Elections To Expect God’s Help — Ex-AGF
Next article
Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After Expedited Repairs
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After Expedited Repairs

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Lagos State Government announced the reopening of the...

It’s Abomination For Politicians Who Rigged Elections To Expect God’s Help — Ex-AGF

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Former AGF Agabi Backs Court Appeals on Election Suspicion,...

Tito Jackson cause of death revealed by former manager: Jackson 5 star, 70, suffered heart attack while driving in New Mexico

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
“Tito Jackson Dies at 70 Following Heart Attack While...

President Tinubu Launches Disaster Relief Fund in Borno to Aid Flood Victims, Urges Private Sector Support”

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
President Bola Tinubu on Monday announced the creation of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After Expedited Repairs

Infrastructure 0
The Lagos State Government announced the reopening of the...

It’s Abomination For Politicians Who Rigged Elections To Expect God’s Help — Ex-AGF

South East 0
Former AGF Agabi Backs Court Appeals on Election Suspicion,...

Tito Jackson cause of death revealed by former manager: Jackson 5 star, 70, suffered heart attack while driving in New Mexico

Lifestyle News 0
“Tito Jackson Dies at 70 Following Heart Attack While...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After...

Babatunde Akinsola - 0