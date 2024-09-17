WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Announces Bid for Second Term to Address Key Trade Issues

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Seeks Second Term to Address Unfinished Business

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has announced her intention to seek a second four-year term as head of the World Trade Organization.

This move comes after a broad push, particularly from African nations, to begin the process early. Okonjo-Iweala, who made history as the first female and African leader of the WTO in 2021, aims to tackle “unfinished business” from her initial term.

In a statement, Okonjo-Iweala expressed her readiness to continue her work, emphasizing key priorities such as finalizing a deal on fisheries subsidies, advancing global agriculture negotiations, and reforming the WTO’s disputes system.

She also plans to focus on decarbonizing trade, reflecting her commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the organization.

The decision to announce her candidacy early is partly influenced by the need to secure her position before the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November. Under WTO rules, she could be reappointed if no other candidates come forward and all member states agree.

Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged the challenges of her role, describing it as “very tough” due to ongoing geopolitical tensions among the WTO’s 166 members.

Despite these difficulties, she remains dedicated to her work, which she finds motivating.

The WTO has faced significant hurdles, including a blocked adjudication court and stalled trade agreements, but Okonjo-Iweala is determined to navigate these obstacles and continue advancing global trade.