Tito Jackson cause of death revealed by former manager: Jackson 5 star, 70, suffered heart attack while driving in New Mexico

“Tito Jackson Dies at 70 Following Heart Attack While Driving in New Mexico”

Tito Jackson, a founding member of the legendary Jackson 5, tragically passed away at the age of 70 due to a heart attack while driving in New Mexico.

Jackson, who had recently relocated to Oklahoma, was en route to his new home when he suffered the fatal attack. He was found in his vehicle at the American Heritage Plaza shopping center in Gallup, New Mexico, and despite being transported to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Steve Manning, a longtime family friend and former manager, confirmed the cause of death. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator will perform an autopsy to further determine the details surrounding his passing.

Just four days before his death, Tito shared a poignant moment on social media, posting a picture of him and his brothers visiting a memorial for their late brother Michael Jackson in Munich, Germany. In his heartfelt caption, Tito expressed gratitude for the place that honored Michael’s memory and their shared legacy.

Tito Jackson had recently returned from a European tour with his brothers Jackie and Marlon as part of the current lineup of The Jacksons.

He is survived by his three sons—Taj, Taryll, and TJ—who were part of the band 3T, along with his nine grandchildren. His sons shared an emotional tribute, stating, “We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken… It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us.”

Tito Jackson’s legacy as a member of one of the most iconic music groups in history will continue to resonate with fans worldwide.