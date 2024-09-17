Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Tito Jackson cause of death revealed by former manager: Jackson 5 star, 70, suffered heart attack while driving in New Mexico

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

“Tito Jackson Dies at 70 Following Heart Attack While Driving in New Mexico”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Rewrite:

Tito Jackson, a founding member of the legendary Jackson 5, tragically passed away at the age of 70 due to a heart attack while driving in New Mexico.

Jackson, who had recently relocated to Oklahoma, was en route to his new home when he suffered the fatal attack. He was found in his vehicle at the American Heritage Plaza shopping center in Gallup, New Mexico, and despite being transported to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Steve Manning, a longtime family friend and former manager, confirmed the cause of death. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator will perform an autopsy to further determine the details surrounding his passing.

Just four days before his death, Tito shared a poignant moment on social media, posting a picture of him and his brothers visiting a memorial for their late brother Michael Jackson in Munich, Germany. In his heartfelt caption, Tito expressed gratitude for the place that honored Michael’s memory and their shared legacy.

Tito Jackson had recently returned from a European tour with his brothers Jackie and Marlon as part of the current lineup of The Jacksons.

He is survived by his three sons—Taj, Taryll, and TJ—who were part of the band 3T, along with his nine grandchildren. His sons shared an emotional tribute, stating, “We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken… It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us.”

Tito Jackson’s legacy as a member of one of the most iconic music groups in history will continue to resonate with fans worldwide.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
President Tinubu Launches Disaster Relief Fund in Borno to Aid Flood Victims, Urges Private Sector Support”
Next article
It’s Abomination For Politicians Who Rigged Elections To Expect God’s Help — Ex-AGF
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After Expedited Repairs

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Lagos State Government announced the reopening of the...

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Announces Bid for Second Term to Address Key Trade Issues

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Seeks Second Term to Address...

It’s Abomination For Politicians Who Rigged Elections To Expect God’s Help — Ex-AGF

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Former AGF Agabi Backs Court Appeals on Election Suspicion,...

President Tinubu Launches Disaster Relief Fund in Borno to Aid Flood Victims, Urges Private Sector Support”

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
President Bola Tinubu on Monday announced the creation of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After Expedited Repairs

Infrastructure 0
The Lagos State Government announced the reopening of the...

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Announces Bid for Second Term to Address Key Trade Issues

Economy 0
WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Seeks Second Term to Address...

It’s Abomination For Politicians Who Rigged Elections To Expect God’s Help — Ex-AGF

South East 0
Former AGF Agabi Backs Court Appeals on Election Suspicion,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After...

Babatunde Akinsola - 0