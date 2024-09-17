Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Charges

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Combs appeared in a Manhattan court after his arrest in New York on Monday, where prosecutors alleged that he used his business empire to threaten, assault, and coerce women to fulfill his sexual desires.

The arrest follows raids on his Los Angeles and Miami properties in March as part of an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking.

Combs’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, expressed disappointment in the decision to pursue the charges, calling the prosecution “unjust.”

The court is currently weighing whether Combs will remain in custody or be granted bail set at $50 million. Prosecutors argue that Combs poses a danger to the community, citing witness testimonies and allegations of decades of abuse.