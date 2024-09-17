Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs charged with sex trafficking and racketeering

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Diddy Indicted for Alleged Sex Trafficking and Violence

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been indicted on charges of running a criminal enterprise that allegedly used drugs and violence to force women into fulfilling his sexual desires. The 14-page federal indictment, unsealed on Tuesday, charges Combs with racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Combs was arrested in New York on Monday, following raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles by federal agents six months ago. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, maintains his innocence, calling the charges an “unjust prosecution.” Prosecutors, however, are pushing for Combs to remain in custody, arguing he is a flight risk due to his vast resources and international connections.

According to the indictment, Combs ran a criminal organization that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, and bribery. He is accused of coercing women through threats, violence, and the distribution of drugs to make them compliant. One of the most disturbing details from the indictment involves Combs allegedly organizing events called “Freak Offs,” where controlled substances were distributed to keep victims obedient.

These allegations echo past claims against Combs. In late 2023, singer Casandra Elizabeth Ventura filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of violent abuse, which was settled quickly. More recently, footage surfaced showing Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway, adding further weight to the ongoing investigation. Prosecutors say the raids on his homes uncovered semi-automatic rifles with defaced serial numbers, ammunition, and over 1,000 bottles of lubricant.

The indictment marks the latest chapter in Combs’ legal battles, as four women, including Ventura, have filed lawsuits against him for sexual and physical abuse. Despite his denials, the mounting evidence and disturbing nature of the charges have led to public fallout.

In June, Combs returned a ceremonial “Key to the City of New York,” and Howard University revoked his honorary degree in response to the growing scandal.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JPMorgan Eyes African Expansion, CEO Dimon to Visit Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa
Next article
Diddy Offers $50 Million Bail Package for Release from Federal Custody
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Apapa Port Sees 25% Growth in Export Volumes, Plans Second Exporters Forum

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has reported...

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Charges

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has pleaded not guilty...

Neveah Ltd clears N20bn commercial paper programme debt

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
By Aderogba George Abuja, Sept.16, 2024 The Chief Executive Officer...

United Capital successfully leads issuance of FGN 900m dollar-denominated bond

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Rukayat AdeyemiL Lagos, Sept. 16, 2024 (NAN) The United...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Apapa Port Sees 25% Growth in Export Volumes, Plans Second Exporters Forum

Maritime 0
Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has reported...

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Charges

Lifestyle News 0
Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has pleaded not guilty...

Neveah Ltd clears N20bn commercial paper programme debt

Financials 0
By Aderogba George Abuja, Sept.16, 2024 The Chief Executive Officer...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Apapa Port Sees 25% Growth in Export Volumes, Plans Second Exporters...

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news - 0