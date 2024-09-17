Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs charged with sex trafficking and racketeering

Diddy Indicted for Alleged Sex Trafficking and Violence

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been indicted on charges of running a criminal enterprise that allegedly used drugs and violence to force women into fulfilling his sexual desires. The 14-page federal indictment, unsealed on Tuesday, charges Combs with racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Combs was arrested in New York on Monday, following raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles by federal agents six months ago. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, maintains his innocence, calling the charges an “unjust prosecution.” Prosecutors, however, are pushing for Combs to remain in custody, arguing he is a flight risk due to his vast resources and international connections.

According to the indictment, Combs ran a criminal organization that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, and bribery. He is accused of coercing women through threats, violence, and the distribution of drugs to make them compliant. One of the most disturbing details from the indictment involves Combs allegedly organizing events called “Freak Offs,” where controlled substances were distributed to keep victims obedient.

These allegations echo past claims against Combs. In late 2023, singer Casandra Elizabeth Ventura filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of violent abuse, which was settled quickly. More recently, footage surfaced showing Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway, adding further weight to the ongoing investigation. Prosecutors say the raids on his homes uncovered semi-automatic rifles with defaced serial numbers, ammunition, and over 1,000 bottles of lubricant.

The indictment marks the latest chapter in Combs’ legal battles, as four women, including Ventura, have filed lawsuits against him for sexual and physical abuse. Despite his denials, the mounting evidence and disturbing nature of the charges have led to public fallout.

In June, Combs returned a ceremonial “Key to the City of New York,” and Howard University revoked his honorary degree in response to the growing scandal.