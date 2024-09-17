Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

“Ryan Wesley Routh’s Son: ‘My Dad is Not Violent and Doesn’t Own a Gun, I’m Shocked by the Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt’”

By: By Naija247news

Date:

“Ryan Wesley Routh’s Son Claims Father is Not Violent Despite Alleged Assassination Attempt Near Trump’s Golf Club”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Article Rewrite:

The son of Ryan Wesley Routh, the man accused of an attempted assassination near Donald Trump’s Florida golf club, has spoken out, asserting that his father is not a violent person and was not known to own a gun. Oran Routh, 35, expressed his shock upon learning of the incident, stating, “This was the first I heard about it. Was my father shot or injured?”

Oran Routh clarified that while his father holds strong opinions against Trump, likening them to those of many people, he could not believe his father would resort to violence. “He hates Trump like every reasonable person does,” Oran said. “But he’s not a violent person and wouldn’t do something like this.”

Ryan Wesley Routh, who was recently detained after the shooting incident at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, was said to have been found with an AK-47 rifle and other items near the golf course. However, Routh’s son insisted that his father had no known military experience and had even traveled to Ukraine to volunteer aid during the 2022 Russian invasion.

Oran Routh, who now lives in Hawaii with his girlfriend, admitted to having lost touch with his father but expressed disbelief over the allegations. “He’s a hard worker and a great dad. I’ve never known him to own a gun or do anything like this,” he said.

Following the incident, Trump confirmed he was unharmed and urged against speculation. The FBI is investigating the situation as an attempted assassination.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“U.S. Completes Military Withdrawal from Niger Following Junta’s Order”
Next article
President Tinubu Launches Disaster Relief Fund in Borno to Aid Flood Victims, Urges Private Sector Support”
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After Expedited Repairs

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Lagos State Government announced the reopening of the...

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Announces Bid for Second Term to Address Key Trade Issues

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Seeks Second Term to Address...

It’s Abomination For Politicians Who Rigged Elections To Expect God’s Help — Ex-AGF

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Former AGF Agabi Backs Court Appeals on Election Suspicion,...

Tito Jackson cause of death revealed by former manager: Jackson 5 star, 70, suffered heart attack while driving in New Mexico

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
“Tito Jackson Dies at 70 Following Heart Attack While...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After Expedited Repairs

Infrastructure 0
The Lagos State Government announced the reopening of the...

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Announces Bid for Second Term to Address Key Trade Issues

Economy 0
WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Seeks Second Term to Address...

It’s Abomination For Politicians Who Rigged Elections To Expect God’s Help — Ex-AGF

South East 0
Former AGF Agabi Backs Court Appeals on Election Suspicion,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After...

Babatunde Akinsola - 0