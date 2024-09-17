“Ryan Wesley Routh’s Son: ‘My Dad is Not Violent and Doesn’t Own a Gun, I’m Shocked by the Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt’”

“Ryan Wesley Routh’s Son Claims Father is Not Violent Despite Alleged Assassination Attempt Near Trump’s Golf Club”

The son of Ryan Wesley Routh, the man accused of an attempted assassination near Donald Trump’s Florida golf club, has spoken out, asserting that his father is not a violent person and was not known to own a gun. Oran Routh, 35, expressed his shock upon learning of the incident, stating, “This was the first I heard about it. Was my father shot or injured?”

Oran Routh clarified that while his father holds strong opinions against Trump, likening them to those of many people, he could not believe his father would resort to violence. “He hates Trump like every reasonable person does,” Oran said. “But he’s not a violent person and wouldn’t do something like this.”

Ryan Wesley Routh, who was recently detained after the shooting incident at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, was said to have been found with an AK-47 rifle and other items near the golf course. However, Routh’s son insisted that his father had no known military experience and had even traveled to Ukraine to volunteer aid during the 2022 Russian invasion.

Oran Routh, who now lives in Hawaii with his girlfriend, admitted to having lost touch with his father but expressed disbelief over the allegations. “He’s a hard worker and a great dad. I’ve never known him to own a gun or do anything like this,” he said.

Following the incident, Trump confirmed he was unharmed and urged against speculation. The FBI is investigating the situation as an attempted assassination.