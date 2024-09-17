President Tinubu Launches Disaster Relief Fund in Borno to Aid Flood Victims, Urges Private Sector Support”

President Bola Tinubu on Monday announced the creation of a disaster relief fund during a visit to Maiduguri, Borno State, aimed at assisting Nigerians affected by floods and other natural disasters.

The announcement followed his visit to areas impacted by flooding from the Alau Dam.

At the Borno State Government House, Tinubu emphasized the urgent need for the relief fund due to the growing unpredictability of the climate and the vulnerability of many regions.

He also called on the private sector to contribute to the fund. Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who accompanied Tinubu, assured that the National Assembly would work with the executive to formalize the initiative.

Tinubu’s visit included a meeting with the Shehu of Borno and a tour of an Internally Displaced Persons camp. Reflecting on the devastation caused by the flood, Tinubu highlighted the importance of rebuilding affected areas and fostering national unity through collective efforts.

He expressed his gratitude to governors and military personnel for their quick response to the disaster and extended his sympathy to the people of Yobe and other affected states, pledging continued government support.

Tinubu also commended Borno Governor Babagana Zulum for his active role in addressing the crisis.