Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Views

President Tinubu Launches Disaster Relief Fund in Borno to Aid Flood Victims, Urges Private Sector Support”

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

President Bola Tinubu on Monday announced the creation of a disaster relief fund during a visit to Maiduguri, Borno State, aimed at assisting Nigerians affected by floods and other natural disasters.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The announcement followed his visit to areas impacted by flooding from the Alau Dam.

At the Borno State Government House, Tinubu emphasized the urgent need for the relief fund due to the growing unpredictability of the climate and the vulnerability of many regions.

He also called on the private sector to contribute to the fund. Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who accompanied Tinubu, assured that the National Assembly would work with the executive to formalize the initiative.

Tinubu’s visit included a meeting with the Shehu of Borno and a tour of an Internally Displaced Persons camp. Reflecting on the devastation caused by the flood, Tinubu highlighted the importance of rebuilding affected areas and fostering national unity through collective efforts.

He expressed his gratitude to governors and military personnel for their quick response to the disaster and extended his sympathy to the people of Yobe and other affected states, pledging continued government support.

Tinubu also commended Borno Governor Babagana Zulum for his active role in addressing the crisis.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Ryan Wesley Routh’s Son: ‘My Dad is Not Violent and Doesn’t Own a Gun, I’m Shocked by the Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt’”
Next article
Tito Jackson cause of death revealed by former manager: Jackson 5 star, 70, suffered heart attack while driving in New Mexico
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After Expedited Repairs

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Lagos State Government announced the reopening of the...

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Announces Bid for Second Term to Address Key Trade Issues

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Seeks Second Term to Address...

It’s Abomination For Politicians Who Rigged Elections To Expect God’s Help — Ex-AGF

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Former AGF Agabi Backs Court Appeals on Election Suspicion,...

Tito Jackson cause of death revealed by former manager: Jackson 5 star, 70, suffered heart attack while driving in New Mexico

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
“Tito Jackson Dies at 70 Following Heart Attack While...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After Expedited Repairs

Infrastructure 0
The Lagos State Government announced the reopening of the...

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Announces Bid for Second Term to Address Key Trade Issues

Economy 0
WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Seeks Second Term to Address...

It’s Abomination For Politicians Who Rigged Elections To Expect God’s Help — Ex-AGF

South East 0
Former AGF Agabi Backs Court Appeals on Election Suspicion,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After...

Babatunde Akinsola - 0