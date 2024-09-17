“Nobody Can Destabilize Bauchi State,” Governor Bala Mohammed Responds to Wike

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, firmly asserted that no one can destabilize his state, in a response to recent comments made by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi, Mohammed, who also chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum, emphasized his commitment to maintaining peace.

“Nobody can put fire in Bauchi State. Bauchi has volumes of water. Even my friend, who is saying that, is only saying it out of annoyance,” Mohammed remarked, referring to Wike’s earlier comments. “Maybe I said something that annoyed him, but it is not personal. My friend is my friend; my job is my job, and leadership is leadership.”

Governor Mohammed also addressed internal party issues, stating, “None of the parties are insulated from crises here and there. If we have a quarrel, it is not personal. We are together.”

The PDP’s Legal Adviser, Kamaludeen Ajibade (SAN), who led the NWC delegation, expressed support for Governor Mohammed and praised his leadership of the PDP Governors’ Forum amidst ongoing challenges within the party.

This response follows tensions between Wike and PDP governors, particularly surrounding control of the party’s structure in Rivers State.