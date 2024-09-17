Menu
Political parties

“Nobody Can Destabilize Bauchi State,” Governor Bala Mohammed Responds to Wike

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, firmly asserted that no one can destabilize his state, in a response to recent comments made by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi, Mohammed, who also chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum, emphasized his commitment to maintaining peace.

“Nobody can put fire in Bauchi State. Bauchi has volumes of water. Even my friend, who is saying that, is only saying it out of annoyance,” Mohammed remarked, referring to Wike’s earlier comments. “Maybe I said something that annoyed him, but it is not personal. My friend is my friend; my job is my job, and leadership is leadership.”

Governor Mohammed also addressed internal party issues, stating, “None of the parties are insulated from crises here and there. If we have a quarrel, it is not personal. We are together.”

The PDP’s Legal Adviser, Kamaludeen Ajibade (SAN), who led the NWC delegation, expressed support for Governor Mohammed and praised his leadership of the PDP Governors’ Forum amidst ongoing challenges within the party.

This response follows tensions between Wike and PDP governors, particularly surrounding control of the party’s structure in Rivers State.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

