North Central

“No Excuses, End Banditry Now”: Former Army Chief Danjuma Tells Military Leaders

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Former Chief of Army Staff, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (retd), has called on Nigeria’s military leadership, led by Chief of Defense Staff General Christopher Musa, to urgently end the ongoing banditry and killings across the nation.

Speaking during the launch of the book Big Boots: Lessons From My Military Service in Abuja on Tuesday, Danjuma emphasized that the burden of restoring peace rests squarely on the shoulders of the current military officers.

Addressing both serving and retired military officials at the event, Danjuma said, “We must end the banditry and the killings that are going on in our country as soon as possible.

The responsibilities are on your shoulders; those of you who are still serving. No excuses, absolutely no excuses. God bless you. God bless our country.”

In response, General Musa assured the former army chief that the Armed Forces are fully committed to tackling the issue. He vowed that the military would not be deterred in its efforts to bring an end to banditry and terrorism, pledging that they will succeed in their mission to restore peace.

“We shall not be deterred. I want to assure you that we have learnt so much from your records. We cannot afford to fail, and we will not fail,” Musa said.

The call for swift action comes amidst growing insecurity in Nigeria’s North-West and North-Central regions, where banditry has become rampant. A recent report by SBM Intelligence revealed that Nigerians paid ₦1.04 billion as ransom in the last year, with over 7,500 people abducted across 1,130 incidents.

The data underscores the urgent need for decisive military intervention to curb the escalating violence.

