News Analysis

Nigeria’s Policymakers Eye Interest Rate Pause As Inflation Eases

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria's Inflation Falls to Six-Month Low, Giving Policymakers a Chance to Pause Rate Hikes

Nigeria’s annual inflation rate dropped to a six-month low in August, signaling a potential pause in the central bank’s aggressive interest rate hikes when they meet next week.

Consumer prices rose by 32.2% in August, down from 33.4% in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This matched the expectations of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The decrease in inflation was driven by the fading effects of currency devaluation and last year’s removal of fuel subsidies. These measures were part of President Bola Tinubu’s reforms aimed at attracting investors, stabilizing the currency, and reducing budget strain.

Additionally, improved corn yields and a temporary window allowing duty-free imports of corn and wheat helped ease price pressures.

However, the data, collected before mid-August, does not reflect the impact of a 45% rise in gasoline prices in early September, which could drive up transport costs.

According to Yvonne Mhango, an economist for Africa at Bloomberg, “Nigeria’s inflation is falling gradually, with food price moderation offsetting the rise in energy and transport costs. Inflation could drop below 30% by early 2025, supporting a hold on interest rates next week.”

With inflation easing and the economy facing challenges, the central bank may pause its tightening cycle, which has raised the benchmark interest rate to 26.75% from 11.5% in just two years. Policymakers will consider currency volatility, floods in northeastern Nigeria, and the gasoline price hike as they prepare for their September 24 decision.

Food inflation dropped to 37.5% in August from 39.5% in July, while core inflation, excluding agricultural produce and energy, rose slightly to 27.6% from 27.5%.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

