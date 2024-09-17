Nigeria’s Policymakers Eye Interest Rate Pause As Inflation Eases

Nigeria’s Inflation Falls to Six-Month Low, Giving Policymakers a Chance to Pause Rate Hikes

Nigeria’s annual inflation rate dropped to a six-month low in August, signaling a potential pause in the central bank’s aggressive interest rate hikes when they meet next week.

Consumer prices rose by 32.2% in August, down from 33.4% in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This matched the expectations of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The decrease in inflation was driven by the fading effects of currency devaluation and last year’s removal of fuel subsidies. These measures were part of President Bola Tinubu’s reforms aimed at attracting investors, stabilizing the currency, and reducing budget strain.

Additionally, improved corn yields and a temporary window allowing duty-free imports of corn and wheat helped ease price pressures.

However, the data, collected before mid-August, does not reflect the impact of a 45% rise in gasoline prices in early September, which could drive up transport costs.

According to Yvonne Mhango, an economist for Africa at Bloomberg, “Nigeria’s inflation is falling gradually, with food price moderation offsetting the rise in energy and transport costs. Inflation could drop below 30% by early 2025, supporting a hold on interest rates next week.”

With inflation easing and the economy facing challenges, the central bank may pause its tightening cycle, which has raised the benchmark interest rate to 26.75% from 11.5% in just two years. Policymakers will consider currency volatility, floods in northeastern Nigeria, and the gasoline price hike as they prepare for their September 24 decision.

Food inflation dropped to 37.5% in August from 39.5% in July, while core inflation, excluding agricultural produce and energy, rose slightly to 27.6% from 27.5%.