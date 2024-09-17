NAFDAC Shuts Down Illegal Factory Producing Fake Cosmetic Products in Lagos

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down an illegal factory producing counterfeit cosmetic products at Benue Plaza, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Tuesday, NAFDAC revealed that the facility was raided after its operatives discovered unregistered chemicals, expired products being revalidated for sale, and various packaging materials.

During the operation, NAFDAC seized over 1,200 cartons of fake cosmetic products, along with mini-mixing containers, unlabelled chemicals, batch coding materials, and thinners.

The confiscated items, with an estimated street value of ₦50 million, were moved to NAFDAC’s office for further investigation.

NAFDAC urged the public to be cautious when purchasing cosmetic products and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.