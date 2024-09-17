Lagos State Reopens Odo Iya Alaro Bridge Ahead of Schedule After Expedited Repairs

The Lagos State Government announced the reopening of the Odo Iya Alaro Bridge in the Maryland area, less than two months after its temporary closure.

The bridge rehabilitation, originally slated for 90 days, was completed in under two months, thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Transportation.

The state Commissioner for Transport, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, highlighted the success of the project, which began on July 22, 2024. The early completion, overseen by the Ministry of Works and supported by the Ministry of Transportation, promises to enhance traffic flow and connectivity between the Mainland and Island.

Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat officially reopened the bridge, showcasing the collaborative efforts of various state agencies and the dedication of the teams involved.

Osiyemi expressed gratitude to Lagosians for their patience and cooperation, emphasizing that the project’s success was a result of community support and effective traffic management by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).