It’s Abomination For Politicians Who Rigged Elections To Expect God’s Help — Ex-AGF

Former AGF Agabi Backs Court Appeals on Election Suspicion, Criticizes Rigged Public Office Holders

Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Kanu Agabi, supports those who challenge election results in court, citing justifiable suspicion surrounding Nigeria’s electoral process.

In an interview on Inside Sources, Agabi condemned politicians who manipulate their way into office, asserting that such leaders cannot seek divine assistance to overcome challenges.

Agabi highlighted that the core issue is not the 1999 Constitution, which has been amended numerous times, but the lack of dedicated enforcement. He argued that effective reform requires not only legislative changes but also a cultural shift within the nation. “We need to reform ourselves as a nation,” he stated, emphasizing the necessity for integrity and accountability in public office.

The former AGF also criticized the judiciary’s current workload, noting that the courts are overwhelmed with electoral cases. He suggested that appointing more judges and magistrates could alleviate the pressure and improve the efficiency of the judicial system. Agabi pointed out that many election-related cases are driven by widespread suspicions, which could be mitigated through transparent and fair electoral processes.

Additionally, Agabi expressed frustration over the regression of Nigerian leadership, attributing it to personal greed rather than genuine public service. He lamented that leaders are prioritizing material gain over national progress, thus hindering the country’s development.

Agabi called for a renewed commitment to public service, urging leaders to act with the integrity and grace expected of their positions.