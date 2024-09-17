Economist Muda Yusuf Warns Against Public Drama Over NNPCL and Dangote Refinery Petrol Prices

Economist Muda Yusuf has expressed concern over the “dramatisation” of the ongoing price discussions between Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), cautioning that such public exchanges could harm investor confidence.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday, Yusuf said, “I’m worried about the dramatisation of the cost the NNPCL is buying from Dangote.

This public back-and-forth isn’t good for the economy, public perception, or investor confidence.”

He also addressed Nigeria’s ongoing petrol subsidy issue, arguing that the country cannot fully remove the subsidy without a robust social safety net in place, as citizens are already economically overstretched.

He further proposed import substitution as a strategy to reduce reliance on imported goods and ease pressure on the exchange rate.