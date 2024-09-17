Menu
Fortified Bouillon Cubes Could Prevent 16.6 Million Anaemia Cases in Nigeria by 2050, Bill Gates Report Reveals

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Date:

Fortifying bouillon cubes with iron, folic acid, zinc, and vitamin B12 could help avert up to 16.6 million cases of anaemia and prevent up to 11,000 deaths from neural tube defects in Nigerian children by 2050, according to the latest report by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The eighth annual Goalkeepers report, released on Tuesday, stressed that immediate action to improve nutrition could significantly boost health outcomes and drive economic growth. The report projected that without global intervention, climate change would worsen hunger, potentially affecting 40 million children by 2050.

The foundation called on world leaders to prioritize global health spending, particularly in regions most vulnerable to malnutrition and climate-related challenges.

“Scaling up solutions now can avoid this outcome while building resilience and fostering economic growth,” the report emphasized.

Bill Gates highlighted the growing threat of child malnutrition, calling for urgent action to support initiatives like the Child Nutrition Fund and bolster global health funding to tackle the crisis.

