Diddy Offers $50 Million Bail Package for Release from Federal Custody

Sean “Diddy” Combs is making a significant push to secure his release from federal custody, offering an eye-catching $50 million bail package as he awaits trial.

According to court documents, Diddy has pledged his $48 million mansion on Miami’s Star Island as collateral, along with his mother’s Miami home, which covers the remaining $2 million.

As part of the conditions for his release, Diddy has agreed to have his travel restricted to Florida, New York, and New Jersey. He would be living in Miami and traveling to New York for his trial, all while wearing a GPS monitor to allow federal authorities to track his location.

This move is intended to reassure the court of his willingness to comply with restrictions.

Interestingly, Diddy had been preparing for this moment. He paid off the remaining $18 million mortgage on his Miami home to make it available as collateral.

Additionally, Diddy informed the federal authorities in May that he was trying to sell his private jet.

Although he has yet to find a buyer, he promised to park the jet in Los Angeles while he remains in Florida.

Federal prosecutors, however, are pushing back against Diddy’s release, arguing that he poses a danger to society and is a flight risk. Despite these concerns, Diddy’s legal team noted that he surrendered his passport in April, along with the passports of his mother and children, in an effort to show his cooperation with the legal system and his commitment to facing trial.