CIoD Urges Balanced Approach to Nigeria’s 150-Day Duty-Free Food Import Policy, Citing Risks to Local Farmers

The CIoD further emphasized that while the duty-free food import policy could provide immediate relief from rising food prices and shortages, it may inadvertently discourage local production if not managed carefully.

Alimi noted that small-holder farmers, who make up a significant portion of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, are particularly vulnerable to the influx of cheaper imported goods.

“Without adequate financial and infrastructural support, many farmers may struggle to compete, leading to long-term harm to the agricultural sector,” he warned.

Alhaji Tijjani Borodo, President of CIoD Nigeria, also stressed the importance of reinvesting in the country’s agricultural capacity. He suggested that alongside the duty-free policy, the government should introduce measures to stabilize prices for local farmers and ensure their competitiveness.

Borodo advocated for the reinstatement of commodity boards, which would help regulate prices and prevent market exploitation, ensuring that farmers receive fair compensation for their produce.

Additionally, the CIoD called for greater collaboration between the government and the private sector in shaping agricultural policy.

Borodo emphasized the importance of private sector involvement in future discussions to ensure that policies are practical, sustainable, and aligned with the needs of key stakeholders.

This, he argued, would foster a more resilient agricultural economy capable of weathering future challenges while meeting the nation’s food security needs.