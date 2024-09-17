Apapa Port Sees 25% Growth in Export Volumes, Plans Second Exporters Forum

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has reported a 25% increase in non-oil export volumes for the first half of 2024, reaching 51,000 TEUs compared to 47,000 TEUs in the same period of 2023.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Over the past four years, export volumes have steadily risen, with the terminal handling 94,000 TEUs in 2023, a 32% growth from the previous year.
To further support this growth, APM Terminals is preparing for its second exporters forum, aimed at addressing challenges and improving the export process.