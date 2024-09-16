Menu
Geopolitics

Trump Safe After Assassination Attempt at Florida Golf Course, Suspect Arrested

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Gram Slattery and David Ljunggren
Sept 15, 2024 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump was unharmed after a gunman attempted to assassinate him at his West Palm Beach golf course.

Secret Service agents opened fire after spotting the suspect’s rifle, but he fled the scene, leaving behind an AK-47-style weapon and backpacks.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was later arrested on I-95. This incident follows a previous attempt on Trump’s life in July.

President Biden and Vice President Harris expressed relief at Trump’s safety.

By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

