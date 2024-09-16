Trump Safe After Assassination Attempt at Florida Golf Course, Suspect Arrested

By Gram Slattery and David Ljunggren

Sept 15, 2024 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump was unharmed after a gunman attempted to assassinate him at his West Palm Beach golf course.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Secret Service agents opened fire after spotting the suspect’s rifle, but he fled the scene, leaving behind an AK-47-style weapon and backpacks.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was later arrested on I-95. This incident follows a previous attempt on Trump’s life in July.

President Biden and Vice President Harris expressed relief at Trump’s safety.