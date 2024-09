By Madeline Halpert and Laurence Peter

BBC News, New York

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former President Donald Trump was rushed to safety following an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf course, with a suspect now in custody, US authorities have confirmed. Secret Service agents noticed a rifle barrel in the bushes and opened fire, while Trump was 300-500 yards away.

The suspect fled in a black Nissan, later apprehended by authorities. Trump has reassured supporters that he is safe and remains undeterred.